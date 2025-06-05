San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School Hosts Education Fair

On Friday, May 30th, the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School hosted an education expo showcasing a variety of island initiatives, local businesses, and engaging activities for students. The event featured booths from financial institutions, environmental organizations, and government agencies. Held from 9AM to midday, the fair welcomed students from various class levels, who interacted with exhibitors and participated in hands-on learning experiences.

One of the most engaging exhibits was the Hol Chan Marine Reserve booth. Students were introduced to the vibrant marine world surrounding the island and learned about the importance of the Mesoamerican Reef, the second-largest barrier reef in the world, which spans much of Belizean waters. Presenters also highlighted that Hol Chan was Belize’s first marine protected area, established in 1987.

At the San Pedro Traffic Department booth, traffic wardens educated students on road safety and responsible driving practices. The expo also introduced students to the basics of finance. Belize Bank representatives explained their services and offered practical tips on saving money. The Social Security Board shared information about its programs and how its services support the public.

A student favorite was the ACES Wildlife Rescue exhibit. Students expressed excitement in learning about island wildlife and the importance of coexisting with native species. The booth included safety tips for encounters with animals, including those with crocodiles. It emphasized the importance of preserving natural habitats, like mangroves, which filter toxins and serve as nurseries for young marine life.

The San Pedro Police Formation also participated, discussing their operations and the role of community policing in maintaining safety on the island. The Humane Society was also present, sharing insights about their work and services.

Principal Roxani Kay expressed satisfaction with the event, emphasizing its purpose of exposing students to diverse career paths, community services, and opportunities beyond the classroom. “By engaging directly with professionals and learning about different industries, students gained valuable insight into the working world and how their education connects to real-life possibilities,” Kay stated.

After the event, the school administration extended its gratitude to parents, students, teachers, and all participants for their continued support.