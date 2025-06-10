122 students graduate from the San Pedro High School Class of 2025

The 2025 graduating class of San Pedro High School (SPHS) had commencement exercises on Saturday, June 7th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The graduation ceremony featured presentations, inspirational speeches, and the distribution of diplomas. The ceremony began at 4PM and was presided over by Samantha Santos and Zsapphirrah Coleman as the Mistresses of Ceremonies.

The anticipated celebration, attended by ecstatic parents and friends, lasted more than two hours and highlighted the accomplishments of 122 students, who were awarded numerous awards of distinction and high school diplomas.

Following the graduation, the San Pedro High School choir performed the Belize national anthem and school song. Father Eduardo Montemayor gave the invocation shortly after. Gustavo Ellis Jr gave the Salutatory Address. SPHS Chairperson Martha Duran and Principal Emil Vasquez walked to the stage to hand out diplomas and honors. A total of 122 students were honored. Awards were also presented to several individuals, including current SPHS teachers for their outstanding service, security personnel, maintenance workers, secretaries, and basketball coaches for their ongoing support of the school in education and sports.

Dorian Nuñez, the guest speaker, then took the podium and spoke encouraging words to the grads. He congratulated the 2025 SPHS graduating class and inspired them to achieve greatness. Nuñez emphasizes the importance of humility for success and encourages students to be respectful and helpful wherever they go.

Valedictorian Mikayla Castillo delivered remarks after Nuñez’s presentation. Her Valedictory Speech was inspiring and a reminder that hard effort pays off. Castillo complimented and commended her fellow students, wished them the best of luck in their future educational endeavors, and thanked all parents, family members, friends, and professors who contributed in some manner to the graduates’ high school experience.

SPHS Principal Emil Vasquez spoke proudly about the graduates. He congratulated them and their parents. He also shared that this would be his last year at SPHS, and he would be retiring after 33 years.

Mia Garcia and Tanisha Choco oversaw the Rose Ceremony, which involves students giving a rose to their parents or guardians as a symbolic token of gratitude for their assistance throughout their high school years. Elyonie Tillett offered the Vote of Thanks to conclude the graduation ceremony, and all 122 graduates marched out to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance.

The SPHS class of 2025 included:

***Honor Roll and Valedictorian, ** Honor Roll and the highest mark, *Honor Roll, General;

BUSINESS:

*Acosta Lindsey Radai, *Ake Viady Layla, *Barrera Jocelyn Cristal, *Caballeros Yoselyn Esmeralda, *Camara Imar Judith, *Cansino Emeline Jahaira, *Cartagena lan Larry, *Castillo Jr. Clifford Jason, ***Castillo Mikayla Adrienne, *Choc Oliverio, *Choc Tomasa Magdalena, *Ellis Gustavo Alexander, *Garcia Mia Alissa Jessica, Gomez Ezekiel Isai, *Gongora Jyroud Elililey, *Gongora Milkayle Abel, *Gonzales Abigail Xiomari, Habet Franki Raheem, *Itza Dairy Nayely, *Jimenez Mckayla Nichelle, *Lara Tiarra Shantia, *Lemus Henry Alexander, *Lima Alyssa Mylen, *Martinez Ryan Trishton, *Patt Eider Isaias, *Perez Jonathan Ezequiel, *Recarte Meza Heidy Gisselle, *Rodriguez Kelsey Glorianne, *Salazar Kalan Jhan, *Sansores Kristian Emanuel, *Santos Samanitha Clauda, Torres Eswin Humbento, *Trejp Dayan Rosany, *Yaladarez Nagye Mare, *Varela Melvm Ramon, *Vega German Wanue, *Warthngtan Atgoina Joarn.

SCIENCE:

* Adolphus Shayra Shanna, *Aguilar Iciani Nayreen, *August Kelsey, * Avila Keneisha, Bermudez Antoinette Natasha, Bowen Rexena Josephine Azucena, * Cain Zeneka Uniqua, *Carter Erver Ivan, *Castaneda Heather Angeline, *Chi Miley Aleini, Choc Arlen Devin, *Choco Tanisha Esperanza, ** Coleman Zsapphirrah Khadijiah, *Delgado Abel Ishmael, *Diaz Vielka Virginia, * Duran Yerik Vladimir, *Flota Zaniel Narciso, *Galdamez Ezequiel Hayden, * Jacobs Khaymani Harrison, Jones Feraimie Jahvainy, * Li Jair Hua, Li Jazir Zhung, Mata Juan Francisco, *Req0uena Emily Yvonne, Romero Ashanti Ashley, Rosalez Shiralli Rachelli, *Sansores Antonio, Sho Karely Aracely, * Teck Genesis Daniela, *Tilett Elyonie Rhiannon, Tut David Menahem, *Usher lzabel Alexandria, * Vejerano Alexandra Giselle, *White Lileiny Sea.

HUMANITIES:

Alamilla Aaron Christopher, Allen Cassidy Hussien, * Avila Jahmaree Jaheem, Baeza Angel David, Baeza Jose Alberto, Bernardez Ernesto, Cacho Delroy Dean, * Carcamo Jr. Demin Roy, Cuellar Christopher Oswaldo, Cunil Dario Danilo, Cunil Derrick Elias, Galindo Albert Joel, Glenn Elwin Alexander, ** Gomez Keira Itsel, Guerra Abnur Abelardo, * Lawrence Aniki Shadae, * Martinez Daniela Evelyn, Medina Anahely Eneidy, Milligan Evandale Eloid, *Moh Oswell Naithan, Pelayo Kean Kenrick, * Pitts Jahnellie Alexandra T, Ramclam Mark Anthony,*Rivero Lian Fay, Robinson Dean Augustine, Robinson Dorwin Dean, Samuels Savaun Salome, * Saravia Chloe Marie, Torres Ryan Rafae.

VOTECH:

Acosta Kai Ludrick Dyan, Caceres Uriel Edmir, Caliz Christian Jezreel,Carcamo Eduardo Estefan, Casey Jervis Jerome, Chan Dariel Jash, * Chavez Ellisin, Garnica Cristian Jordani,*Guy Martha Lizbeth, * Itza Chelenny Jaquelin, * Kumul Kellian Amelio, *Moralez Corina Mariel, *Munoz Anderzon Yovani, * Nah Marilyn Nahomy Issel, Perez Abraham Larry, Polanco Dimitri D’vaughn, Rodriguez Aiden Nikolai R., Serrano Angel Gustavo, **Tench Tyler Sydney, Triminio Jonathan Janson, Uribio Luis Arjel.