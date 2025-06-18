22 Islanders Complete Secondary Studies with SPACE

Graduation season continues on La Isla Bonita. On June 14th, 22 students received their high school diplomas from the San Pedro Adult Continuing Education (SPACE) program. The ceremony celebrated the academic achievements of the graduates who completed their secondary studies through the evening program.

SPACE, which operates as part of the San Pedro Junior College (SPJC), is the night division for secondary education located within San Pedro High School and the SPJC campus. Unlike previous years, SPACE has experienced a steady increase in student enrollment, allowing more islanders to complete their high school education.

The graduation ceremony, held under the theme “Born to stand in the hall of fame, not just for fame, but for the impact we’ll make,” took place at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. Teacher Pedro Garcia presided over the event, which began with the graduates marching to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance. After singing the Belize National Anthem, graduate Deborah Cuellar delivered a heartfelt invocation.

Graduate Shadany Matu gave the Salutatory Address and introduced the evening’s guest speaker, Magdalena Sosa. Sosa congratulated the students on their achievements and encouraged them to pursue their dreams fully. “Anything is possible with dedication and hard work,” she told the graduates, urging them to remain focused on their goals.

Emily Ac, the student with the highest GPA in the graduating class, captivated the audience with her powerful Valedictory Address. Her message highlighted the many sacrifices students make to achieve their academic goals and inspired her peers.

Mrs. Martha Duran and Mrs. Magdalena Sosa presented diplomas, and Mrs. Alexis Correa and Mrs. Britney Miller distributed awards as is customary.

The graduating class also performed their theme song, “Hall of Fame,” by The Script. The ceremony concluded with Ramses Rivaldo Guerra’s Vote of Thanks.

The 2025 SPACE Graduating Class included:

Gretel Romero*, Nia Balam, Emily Ac**, Rosario Tun, Giya Waghmare, Marlinda Aguilar*, Shadany Matu**, Jahaira Correa*, Sobeyda Salazar, Jesscan Coleman, Mirna Pagoada*, Danna Albarenga*, Deborah Cuellar*, Audre Pott, Eleazar Garcia*, Ramses Guerra*, Marvin Wiltshire*, Edwardo Jones, Britney Miller*, Neptali Balam, Kaidran West*, and Ted Eligio*.

* Honours graduate

** High honours graduate

The San Pedro Sun congratulates the 2025 SPACE graduating class on this remarkable achievement.