29 Graduate from Little Angels Preschool

On Thursday, June 19th, Little Angels Preschool hosted its graduation ceremony at the Lions Den. Mistress of Ceremonies Rosalyn Tzib welcomed all parents and students to the commencement, which began at 4:30PM. This year, 29 little ones proudly graduated and celebrated the completion of their preschool journey.

Following the entrance of the graduates, attendees joined in singing the National Anthem. Pastor Alex Tzib offered an opening prayer, after which graduates Amar’e Canelo and Elijah Martinez delivered the welcome address. Guest speaker Dr. Irma Zuniga was then invited to the podium. A former student of Little Angels Preschool, Dr. Zuniga shared fond memories of her time at the school, speaking about resilience, perseverance, and cheerfully predicting that the future leaders of the community were among the young graduates.

After the speeches, the preschoolers presented several delightful performances, beginning with a creative showcase featuring shapes, colors, and an ABC rap. This was followed by another presentation titled “The World is a Rainbow and My Handprint.”

The program continued with a heartfelt rose ceremony, during which each student presented a rose to their parents or guardians as a token of appreciation for their support throughout the school year. Principal Marina Kay and Teacher Lourdes Ventura then distributed diplomas and special awards. The ceremony culminated with the graduates performing “Thank You, Thank You”—a touching tribute to their teachers and parents.

Liana Hill and Tony Blanco delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the educators and families for their unwavering support, while also bidding farewell to their classmates as they prepare for the next stage in their educational journey.

The Little Angels Preschool Graduating Class of 2025 then exited the ceremony hand in hand with their parents.

This year’s graduates included:

Kiara Alkalha, Amar’e Canelo, Kayleen Cano, Asia Cardenas, Heavenly Dominguez, Diana Garcia, Jasmin Gonzalez, Liana Hill, Antonella Melendez, Emily Quijano, Erin Reyes, Rosalie Torres, Maudelyn Vasquez, Eli Aguilar, Pierre Aguilar, Bryston Anderson, Alexander Banner, Kevan Bailey, Trevan Bailey, Ezan Bey, Tony Blanco, Allan Cruz, Harry De Leon, Daniel Lopez, Brayden Martin, Elijah Martinez, Kermick Shabaaz, and Kayler Ulloa.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates the island’s youngest graduates and wishes them continued success as they embark on the next chapter of their educational journey, primary school.