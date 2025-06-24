Holy Cross Anglican School Celebrates 51 Graduates; 40 Already Accepted into SPHS

Fifty-one students from Holy Cross Anglican School (HCAS) received their primary school diplomas and are set to begin their high school journey. The 2025 graduation exercises were held on Thursday, June 19th, at Holy Cross Church, located at the entrance of the San Mateo Subdivision. The ceremony began shortly after 2PM.

The program opened with Raquel Flores as Mistress of Ceremonies, followed by the Invocation delivered by Dr. Rev. Kesner Ajax. The graduates then led the singing of the National Anthem. Salutatorian David Arroyo welcomed classmates, families, and special guests, marking the beginning of a celebratory day. Principal Elsy Torres offered words of encouragement to the graduating class, emphasizing that with determination, anything is possible. She also shared that 40 of the 51 graduates have already been accepted into San Pedro High School.

Valedictorian Jadelin Aguilar delivered a heartfelt address, reflecting on their time at Holy Cross and extending best wishes to fellow graduates. The students then performed “A New Beginning,” followed by the official graduation song.

Sulemi Martinez introduced the guest speaker, Jorge Cante, General Manager of Matachica Resort. He shared his personal journey and experiences, noting that the graduation theme, “I would rather fail one hundred times than never have tried once,” was fitting as students prepare to enter a new phase of life. He also offered thoughtful advice and encouragement for the road ahead.

Maricruz Martinez and Principal Torres presented diplomas to each student, followed by the distribution of awards. Honorees included Hon. Minister Andre Perez, PC Gentle, Jorge Cante, Darlene Belgrave, Dr. Fr. Kesner Ajax, Maricruz Martinez, Mazey Lopez, Dernel Martinez, Matachica Resort, Freddy and Trejo, and Roque Martinez.

Demroy Welch was named Male Athlete of the Year, and Jenny Ramirez received the Female Athlete of the Year award. Aaron Thomas was honored as Coach of the Year, while Delvy Flores received Band Leader of the Year.

The Litany of Thanksgiving was led by students Edward Chee and Alizee Moh, followed by the symbolic torch ceremony. Surieth Torres delivered the vote of thanks. The ceremony concluded with the benediction and doxology by Dr. Fr. Ajax, followed by the formal procession of the graduating Class of 2025.

An asterisk denotes students on the Honor Roll. *

This year’s graduates were:

*David Arroyo, Dernel Luther Brown, Lioneldo Jr. Buul, Devin Joseph Cartajena, Diego Jarieth Castellanos, *Edward Alexander Chee, Aziel Alejandro Chi, Devaun Edwardo Garbutt, Jamil Yazir Herrera, Johan Miguel Angel Howe, *Arturo Roberto Lara, Osmin Mario Martinez, Octon Noralez, Angel Macario Ordonez, Bernard Patricio Pastor, Junior Fernando Pena, *Nathan Silver Rodriguez, Simon Aaron Saki, Jahson Jaden Young, Yorlin Alberto Vargas, Demroy Leroy Welch, Bryan Raymond Williams, Akeem Martinez, Daniel Isaac Martinez, Jermillah Khylie Stephanie Adolphus, *Jadelin Janessa Aguilar, *Shanique Carlie Arias, Nayemi Claribel Barrera, Kristel Elizabeth Borges, Shemeka Renah Cain (Dixon), Mirianny Marie Canto, Zaidy Elizabeth Cervera, *Marelyn Lileany Cohuoj, Berenice Coy, Juleisy Zurriel Dominguez, Glianie Edwards, Annette Bernice Martinez, *Sulemi Lesbia Martinez, *Alizee Estrella Moh, Octany Noralez, *Nevaeh Rose Polonio, *Jenny Marisol Ramirez, *Kelcy Kyrani Sho, *Yanilen Maria Sierra, *Surieth Marbella Rios (Torres), Vashti Ayanie Vaccaro, Christy Elisavet Valencia, and Angelina Maryse Jimenez.