Isla Bonita Elementary graduates 18

The Isla Bonita Elementary School (IBES) held its 25th commencement ceremony on June 21st, graduating 18 students. The event occurred at the Watermark Hotel, north of San Pedro Town, under the theme “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift.”

The ceremony began with an opening hymn by Mrs. Ancira Reyes and Mr. Ramon Guerrero, accompanied by the graduates. This was followed by a special blessing delivered by Father Eduardo Montemayor. A final hymn was performed before attendees sang the Belize National Anthem.

Following the pledge to the Belizean flag, graduate Ryan Sanchez delivered the welcome address. He was followed by Salutatorian Sauda Wiltshire, who officially opened the program. Addy Martinez, Principal of IBES, then delivered a motivational speech, encouraging the graduates to look ahead with optimism and to work diligently toward their future goals.

Guest speaker Wilfredo Alamilla also addressed the graduates, urging them to continue their education through high school. Alamilla emphasized that success demands determination and hard work, assuring the students that their goals are within reach if they remain committed to their objectives.

Certificates were then distributed to the graduates. The class followed with a performance of their graduation song, “The Climb”, a powerful anthem that encourages perseverance and ambition.

Before the Valedictorian address, a rose ceremony was held, during which students expressed gratitude to their parents and guardians. Valedictorian Breah Narvaez then took to the podium, expressing pride in her classmates’ achievements. She thanked her parents and the wider community for their unwavering support throughout her academic journey.

The ceremony continued with a candlelight presentation led by Azaliah Ortega and Leilany Cruz. This segment included a heartfelt parent appreciation moment, where graduates acknowledged the sacrifices and support of their families.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ziannie Briceño, who expressed appreciation to everyone in the community for their encouragement and the life lessons imparted during the students’ years at IBES.

The 2025 IBES Standard Six Graduating Class:

Kaylee Audinett, Breah Narvaez, Brithney Grajalez, Brianna Grajalez, Ziannie Briceño, Lawrence Pinto Chub, Kalisha Marin, Fernanda Elvira, Sauda Wiltshire, Naijhah Rhoden, Alcides Romero, Zaiden Garcia, Kaeler Middleton, Jayden Jex, Giovanni Marin, Miguel Requena, Joseph Daniels, and Ryan Sanchez.