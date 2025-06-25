New Horizon celebrates 25th graduation ceremony; 57 students receive Standard Six certificates

On Sunday, June 22nd, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist Primary School (NHSDA) celebrated the graduation of its Standard Six class at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The graduating 2025 class comprised 30 females and 27 males. This year’s theme was: “Looking back with a Smile, Celebrate Achievements through Christ, Go Forward with Conviction, Embrace Where We Came From.”

The ceremony began with an opening prayer by Vivian Bradley, followed by the national anthem led by the graduates. Salutatorian Nicholas Sansores welcomed everyone and thanked parents and teachers for their continuous support. Standard Five students bid farewell to their graduating schoolmates with a special song.

Valedictorian Deborah Ramirez expressed her appreciation and fond memories of her time at New Horizon. She congratulated her classmates and acknowledged their bright futures. A rose ceremony followed, during which each graduate presented a rose to their parents or guardians as a token of appreciation for their unwavering support.

Guest speaker Caroline Awardo addressed the graduates, encouraging them to keep God at the center of their lives to ensure continued success. School principal Elizabeth Sansorez then delivered her address, commending the students for their accomplishments and wishing them well in their future endeavors.

The presentation of certificates, honors, and awards marked a proud moment for students and their families. The graduates performed their graduation song, followed by an exceptional performance from the Standard Two class. Kathy Perez delivered the vote of thanks, and the event concluded with a closing prayer by Alin Medina.

The following symbols indicate notable distinctions:

* – Honor student

** – Vote of thanks

*** – Salutatorian

**** – Valedictorian

Graduating Class of 2025:

Girls:

Alamilla Madelyn, Aragon Rashael, Bradley Vivean*, Carillo Adriany, Diaz Daniela*, Galvez Danna, Cocom Jazmin*, Medina Alin*, Ramirez Debora****, Ruiz Roselyn*, Segura Aubrey*, Uck Belene*, Westby Britney, Carranza Janiesy*, Castillo Stephanie*, Chi Genesis*, Cho Katherine*, Guy Hensy*, Lemus Ashley, Lopez Shaseryn*, Mendez Saiy*, Milan Jasbliedy, Morgan Apple*, Najarro Valeric*, Novelo Yumari*, Orellana Esmeralda*, Perez Kathy**, Rodriguez Allison*, Tzib Mayrin*, Tun Breanna*

Boys:

Alamilla Nikolai, Sanchez Cesar*, Cardoza Adrian*, Che Edward, Cucul Jael, Garrido Macario, Medina Damian, Mendoza Howie, Lopez Wilberto, Najera Carlos*, Quijano Gerson*, Reyes Jayden*, Vilchez Anthony, Villela Emilio, Teul Samuel*, Balona Adonai, Briceno Gian*, Carillo Joshua, Garcia Jahsen*, Gibson Ezekiel, Gongora Abner*, Hernandez Jayden*, Lopez Kevin, Lopez Wilfred, Palacios Darvin*, Requena Miguel, Sansores Nicholas***