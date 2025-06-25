San Pedro Roman Catholic School Celebrates Standard Six Graduates

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) commencement exercise was a celebration to remember, as parents, friends, and the entire school community recognized the efforts of the 2025 graduating class. Held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium on June 21st, Standard Six students received their primary school certificates as they prepared to continue their educational journey into high school.

The event, hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Saury Alfaro, carried the theme, “Step by step, you’ve climbed high. Now it’s time to reach for the sky.” The ceremony began shortly after 4:30PM with the graduates’ entrance, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. Father Eduardo Montemayor of the San Pedro Catholic Church delivered a short invocation.

Graduate and Salutatorian Zean Alamilla delivered the welcome address, greeting everyone present and commending parents and teachers for their dedication and support. Alamilla told his classmates that this moment began a long but exciting educational journey. He encouraged everyone to work hard and strive for excellence.

Following Alamilla’s remarks, SPRCS staff members Carolyn Daniels and Melani Cawich presented awards to students who excelled academically and in other areas such as sports. Each student proudly made their way to the stage to receive their well-deserved award, accompanied by loud applause throughout the auditorium.

Afterward, guest speaker and retired San Pedro High School Principal Emil Vasquez addressed the graduates. Vasquez congratulated the students on completing their primary education. “In high school, there will be more homework, new teachers, and different routines,” Vasquez said. “If you want to do well, you will need discipline to stay on track. So, study, manage your time, and do your best.” He encouraged the students to persevere through obstacles and work hard toward success.

Following the motivational speech, SPRCS Principal Roxani Kay and Patricia Lopez distributed the graduation certificates to the students.

Valedictorian Zean La Forte then delivered his address, commending his classmates, friends, and parents for their support. La Forte passed the Valedictorian Torch to Standard Five student Keicy Ac in keeping with tradition.

The ceremony concluded with the graduation song “Dreamers” by BTS’s Jungkook, followed by the Vote of Thanks delivered by Kayti Cardenas. The SPRCS Class of 2025 then marched out of the auditorium to the classic Pomp and Circumstance.

The SPRCS 2025 Graduating Class included:

Aaron Hinds, Adain Caliz, Adriel Cavanas, Akeelay Augustine, Alexandra James, Analia Valencia, Anaya Melendez, Angela Acosta, Anjeli Perez, Anthony Villamil, Ardeny Canto, Ashner Budna Jr., Baldemar Graniel, Briana Guerra, Bryden Marin, Christopher Melgar, Cristian Castro, Damian Chan, Darrell Patt, David Reyes, Destiny Rodriguez, Diego Vaquerano, Diego Tobar, Edison Sanker, Elia Mis, Elizandro Chi, Ella Requena, Emir Herrera, Ethan Tillett, Ethan Lopez, Ezer Olivarez, Fatima Reyes, Felisha Pinnack, Franklin Cano, Freddy Navas, Genesis Bardalez, Giovanna Reyes, Gisellie Medrano, Hazael Requena, Iana Torres, Isaac Ack, Itzy Perez, Jace Reid, Jade Nuñez, Jaezen Zuniga, Jayden Mejia, Jayden Lara, Jayden Martinez, Jayden Spain, Jaydrien Williams, Jazlynn Andrews, Jeremy Ochaeta, Jineiri Sosa, Jose Gonzalez, Jose Sanchez, Josue Chable, Josue Villatoro Jr., Justyn Gomez, Kalilah Bastarachea, Kaylin Montesino, Kayti Cardenas*, Kylie Morales, Laila Chavarria, Leyna Gomez, Luna Gonzalez, Melody Patt, Michael Alford, Nathaly Pichs, Nigel Hulse, Ninell Stevens, Pedro Gomez, Phillip Reyes, Raymond Bradley, Roberto Polanco, Rogelio Lanze, Rylen Puc, Sean Castillo, Stacey Garcia, Walter Sanchez, Wilber Maza, Zane Garbutt, Zean Alamilla**, Zean La Forte***.

*Honor Roll

**Salutatorian

***Valedictorian