ACES Celebrates the Inspiring Graduating Class of 2025

On Thursday, June 26, Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) celebrated its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2025 at the Sagebrush Church. The event was themed “Embrace your journey. The hall of fame awaits!” reflecting the hopes and dreams of the 19 graduating students and their community.

The ceremony began promptly after 5PM with the national anthem, followed by an opening prayer led by graduate Emily Capri. Estephany Pott served as the Master of Ceremonies, guiding the audience through the program. Salutatorian Alexander Maibauer delivered a warm and welcoming address, expressing gratitude to attendees and thanking his family and friends for all they had done for him during his time at ACES.

Stephanie Chi gave the graduation address before introducing Principal Amanda Burgos, who shared encouraging remarks and heartfelt farewells to the graduates, wishing them success in their future endeavors. The ceremony included the presentation of academic and special awards, as well as the awarding of Standard Six certificates. Teachers who provided exceptional support were also recognized, and students from different grades with high marks were awarded notable distinctions.

Valedictorian Allayne Escalon delivered a moving speech, thanking her parents and teachers for their unwavering support throughout her primary education. The graduates sang their graduation song, and then Diago Giacoman delivered the vote of thanks. The event concluded with the closing prayer by Keithlyn Montejo, followed by the recessional.

The ACES graduating Class of 2025 included: Zoe Montoya, Stacey Zetina, Henry Lima, Deylin Guerra, Justyn Gamez, Anabelle Escalante, Isaac Aguirre, Monica Chi, Rhian Whelan, Jane Villas, Jonathan Caliz, Rosita Ramos, Nason Ayala, Denise Eiley, Keithlyn Montejo, Emily Capri, Diago Giacoman, Alexander Maibauer, and Allayne Escalon.

The San Pedro Sun extends its congratulations to the ACES Class of 2025, wishing them the best as they set out on their new academic and life journeys.