ABC Preschool Celebrates 2025 Graduation with Two Sessions and Over 70 Graduates

ABC Preschool celebrated its 2025 graduation with a heartwarming ceremony held on Thursday, June 26th, at Sagebrush Church. There were two sessions, one in the morning with 43 graduates and one in the afternoon with 35 graduates. The commencement exercises were followed by a festive gathering at La San Pedrana Hotel, bringing together proud families, dedicated teachers, and community members to honor the achievements of both sets of preschoolers.

The afternoon graduation began at 1 PM with the procession of the graduates and their parents. The little graduates led the National Anthem and the opening prayer. Principal Wilfredo Alamilla welcomed everyone, thanking them for their attendance and support.

The graduates performed their welcome and sang their graduation song, led by Teacher Kristy’s class. The young graduates, dressed in their caps and gowns, proudly received their diplomas, symbolizing their readiness to embark on the next phase of their journey. The diplomas were presented by Principal Alamilla, along with other teachers, who handed out the certificates to the students. There were 20 girls and 15 boys. Teachers and staff were also recognized for their dedication. A special song was performed by the students, accompanied by a video presentation that captured moments throughout the year.

Kristy Sansorez read a poem that conveyed a message from the students to their parents, thanking them for their support. After receiving their diplomas, each child was given the opportunity to present a flower to their parents—a heartfelt moment for both students and families.

The graduates performed a special dance, followed by a vote of thanks delivered as a poem. After the ceremony, the students, their parents, teachers, and guests made their way to La San Pedrana Hotel, where they were treated to complimentary food and drinks. The children also enjoyed a performance by Ozzy the Clown.

Graduating Class of 2025, Afternoon Session:

Jaymie Bol, Kailani Caliz, Ashley Chi, Haydee Chi, Elianie Chuc, Gracelynn Carillo, Zia Ingram, Crystal Jimenez, Jazleen Mendoza, Alicia Munguia, Tala Karim, Zylee Murillo, Luna Onorati, Maya Onorati, Mia Polonio, Roxannie Reyes, Yarah Romero, Alanie Tillett, Emmie Valencia, Litziany Zepeda, Mark Cabrera, David Cardoza, Ashton Chambers, Liam Chan, Isaiah Esquivel, Niam Hernandez, Christopher Madera, Daniel Maldonado, Jose Marroquin, Jonathan Martinez, Oscar Peralta, Raylen Xol, Kody Yearwood, Kyree Young.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates the entire ABC Preschool Class of 2025, wishing the young graduates all the best as they embark on their academic paths and continue to dream big.