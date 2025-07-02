Brighter Tomorrow Graduation 2025 Marks 18 Years of Serving

The Brighter Tomorrow Preschool celebrated its 2025 graduation with heartfelt enthusiasm, marking a significant milestone of 18 years of nurturing its young learners. The graduation was held at the Familia de Dios Church, located in the San Pedrito subdivision, and saw a total of 22 children receive their certificates.

In recent years, Brighter Tomorrow Preschool has benefited from community support and volunteer efforts, notably from the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye. In April 2023, the Rotary Club completed a major renovation project at the preschool, which included replacing a fence and gate, repainting, and upgrading playground equipment. This project was funded through donations totalling BZ$7,000, contributed by locals, tourists, and expatriates, and was aimed at enhancing the learning environment for the children. The preschool’s administration, led by teacher Ariani Gongora, expressed deep gratitude for this assistance, emphasizing the positive impact of the improvements on the students’ daily experiences.

The ceremony was a joyful occasion where children, teachers, and parents came together to celebrate the achievements of the graduating class. The event reflected the preschool’s mission to prepare its students for the next steps in their educational journey with confidence and excitement. It started at 2PM with the welcome by Javier Gongora. The children, in their little gowns and caps, made their way up to the stage to the Pomp and Circumstance background music. Everyone participated in the National Anthem, and teacher Ariani Gongora led in a word of prayer, thanking everyone for their support over the last 18 years.

The children sang a song, “A Gift for You,” after which Pastor Rafael Torres gave the reflection and reminded parents to be mindful of how they behave around their children, as they see and follow everything, both good and bad. Teacher Gongora gave special tokens of appreciation to the parents of all graduates, special guests, and individuals who supported the event.

The graduates sang their farewell song, and then Teacher Gongora presented the certificates to each of them. Javier Gongora closed with a prayer of thanksgiving, and the little graduates exited.

The Brighter Tomorrow Class of 2025 included: Carlos Bradley Jr., Amber Guzman, Kayler Martinez, Jamielle Eiley, Jayden Rodriguez, Ovely Trejos, Dariel Sanchez, Emerlyn Copious, Kevan Ack, Azuriany Sealey, Landon Valencia, Lucas Peralta, Liannie Hulse, Marc Nicholson, Paula Ramirez, Damian Reyes, David Espat, Shirley Cob, Kyler Coto, Kyle Cruz, Abriana Alvarenga, and Jael Solis.

Congratulations to all graduates, and we look forward to what their future holds.