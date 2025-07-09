San Pedro Preschool Celebrates 63 Little Graduates

The San Pedro Preschool celebrated its 2025 graduating class with a pair of heartwarming ceremonies at Sagebrush Church on July 3rd. The milestone event was divided into two sessions: one in the morning, honoring 27 young graduates, and another in the afternoon, recognizing 36 additional students. In total, 63 children — 29 girls and 34 boys — proudly received their diplomas, marking a joyful step forward in their educational journeys.

The morning ceremony began at 10AM, where the Master of Ceremonies welcomed everyone. The procession of the graduates was followed by the playing of the National Anthem and the San Pedro Preschool song, led by the young graduates. The welcome address was delivered by four of the little graduates: Ivanna Hernandez, Kaima Tescum, Alyssa Carillo, and Chelsea Castro. This was followed by the poem Here I Go, recited by Kendall Thomas, Anthony Henkis, Uriel Perez, Kaima Tescum, and Chelsea Castro.

All the graduates performed the song Watch Me as I Graduate. Principal Rosela Guerrero then distributed diplomas. The children also performed We Are the World, after which each graduate presented a flower to their parents during a heartfelt rose ceremony. Parents and teachers were presented with certificates of appreciation for their support, courtesy of Principal Guerrero and teacher Andrea Nunez. The vote of thanks was delivered by graduates Anthony Campos, Uriel Perez, Anthony Henkis, and Daniel Gregorio.

The morning ceremony concluded with the children dancing to the song Dynamite, during which Mickey and Minnie Mouse made a special appearance. The graduates then marched out with their diplomas.

The San Pedro Preschool Class of 2025 included:

Alyssa Carillo, Chelsea Castro, Hazel Cardenas, Ivanna Hernandez, Kaima Tescum, Katherine Ramirez, Kendall Thomas, Keylanie Canto, Zhayannie Garrido, Adley Santoya, Adria Paz, Ahraj Gamez, Aila Mesh, Alessia Gonzalez, Ana Ordonez, Ayra Almora, Carol Campos, Giannie Rodriguez, Ginae Romero, Gracelyn Gonzalez, Hailey Maynor, Jordanna Craft, Kaylanie Rivera, Koral Villanueva, Ky-mahna Martin, Rubiely Gonzalez, Vicenta Pu, Zarah Rodriguez, Zhiana Gabb, Adiel Vasquez, Anthony Henkis, Anthony Campos, Aydin Mckoy, Ayden Sedassie, Daniel Gregorio, Darnell Lemus, Ian Perez, Jadir Villanueva, Jaydan Rubio, Jain Diaz, Joshua Awayo, Kareem Cardenas, Orel Trejo, Thiago Diaz, Uriel Perez, Wilfredo Caneck, Zaydan Pena, Ameth Lara, Axel Gonzalez Jr., Gerald Ack, Jahziel Gutierrez, Jazeel Sanchez, Kaiden Gillett, Keandre Trejo, Keelan Rivero, Killan Mendoza, Leo Carrillo, Liam Guardado, Mohd Chowdhury, Zachary Garcia, Zhian Diaz, Zian Aldana, and Ziyon Williams.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates the San Pedro Preschool Class of 2025!