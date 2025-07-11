Former San Pedro High School Educator Teaching in the United States

Kyna Cal, a former teacher at San Pedro High School (SPHS) and leader of its marching band, is now a Spanish teacher in the United States, thanks to the support and guidance of Global Teaching Partners. This program recruits international teachers annually and is part of a U.S. Department of State initiative that places educators in full-time teaching positions at various elementary institutions. After approximately five years, participants return to their home countries to share their experiences with colleagues and students.



Cal told The San Pedro Sun that she had taught at SPHS for four years. She expressed pride in representing Belize and her Mestizo culture abroad. A native of San Lazaro village in the northern Orange Walk District, Cal said she brings her Mestizo heritage into American classrooms, promoting cross-cultural understanding and excellence in education. “Teaching abroad has always been a dream of mine; I just wasn’t sure how or when I would make it happen,” she said. “After falling in love with the SPHS marching band, it felt like I would never leave. But at some point, right after winning Band Fest in 2024, I knew it was time to go.” Cal said she was ready to explore new horizons and encouraged others to pursue their dreams without fear. “Don’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone and achieve your goals,” she added.

For the past year, Cal has been teaching at Durham Public Schools in North Carolina. According to Global Teaching Partners, she is the first Spanish teacher at her school and takes pride in sharing her Belizean heritage with her students. “As an educator, she aims to share her culture while also highlighting the cultures of her students through music, food, and language,” the organization stated.

As Cal continues her teaching journey in the U.S., she remains positive and firmly rooted in her Belizean identity. She expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported her and extended her gratitude to the team at Global Teaching Partners for the opportunity they had provided.

To learn more about Global Teaching Partners, visit https://globalteachingpartners.com.