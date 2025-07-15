SPJC Celebrates 25 Years and Graduates 50 Students

The graduation season in San Pedro Town concluded with the San Pedro Junior College’s (SPJC) annual Commencement Exercise on July 12th. During this event, 50 students were celebrated and awarded their associate degrees in Business Management, Tourism Management, and Business Administration (Accounting). The occasion also marked the 25th anniversary of the institution’s establishment on the island.

The academic celebration was held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium under the theme ‘Pioneering the Future with Purpose: Celebrating 25 Years of Integrity, Growth, Heritage and Transformational Impact.’ The 2025 graduates proudly marched to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” shortly after 5 PM and then sang the Belize National Anthem. Master of Ceremonies Pedro Garcia then invited Justice of the Peace Abel Guerrero Sr. to the podium for the invocation.

Afterward, the Salutatory Address was delivered by graduate Illiana Chan, who obtained a cumulative GPA of 3.75. The graduation ceremony then continued with guest speaker Senator Brittney Galvez. She congratulated the proud graduates and reminded them of the importance of this new milestone in their lives. Galvez encouraged them to strive as far as they can and always to defend their goals, working hard to achieve them.

Dean Paul Kelly reflected on the past and spoke of how proud the community should be of having a tertiary institution on the island, which opened in the year 2000. He wished the graduates all the best in their future endeavours. Immediately after, Neima Ozaeta and Roberto Canche distributed awards to all Honour Roll students.

Samantha Ancona (3.80 GPA) delivered the Valedictorian Address, commending her colleagues to never give up on their dreams. Ancona also thanked her family and friends for their support.

Under the distinguished patronage of Mr. and Mrs. Duran, diplomas in Business Administration (Accounting), Business Management, and Tourism Management were conferred upon the graduates.

The ceremony then included a special segment commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Junior College. Mariela Archer led the activities, during which some of the founding members were honoured with pins of gratitude. Afterwards, graduate Chelsy Castro serenaded the class with a rendition of ‘Never Enough’ by Loren Allred.

The graduation ceremony concluded with the Vote of Thanks by Jilmar Lopez (3.74 GPA).

The list of proud graduates included:

Associate Degree in Business Management

Nayeli A. Gonzalez*, Brandon Brown, Justin Castillo, Jemely Chinchilla*, Abril Dominguez*, Magena Garcia*, Iansy Gordon*, Kayla Kay*, Dana Merino, Ninel Pachecho*, Samantha Ancona**, Joecel Bulnes, Ryanie Castillo*, Naicy Cruz*, Angela Duran*, Leah Gonzalez*, David Guerra Jr., Gabriel Lopez, Flavio Montejo, Denilson Rosalez*, Daniel Borges*, Gabriela Burke*, Chelsy Castro, Jordy Diaz, Trevaun Gabourel*, Mildi Gonzalez, Edet Itza*, Ismael Mercado*, and Jahleel Noralez*.

Associate Degree in Tourism Management

Ricardo Barriento, Trevor Habet, Liziani Medina, Hector Perez*, Vanessa Rivera*, Kristian Cano, Mario Leal*, Edelweiss McNab, Evelin Pichola*, Kaiden Tamai, Angie Cisne, Nashawn Lyons, Denise Norales*, Isaac Pook, and Mineli Torres*.

Associate Degree in Business Administration majoring in Accounting

Janeily Arceo, Cecilia Lima*, Iliana Chan*, Dianira Lopez*, Claudia Jimenez*, and Jilmar Lopez*.

Congratulations to all graduates!