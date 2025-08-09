IncludeMe2 Expands Special Needs Support with a New Preschool

A new preschool dedicated to children with special needs will open in San Pedro in September 2025, spearheaded by the NGO IncludeMe2. The initiative builds on the success of the IncludeMe program, which currently offers occupational and speech therapy to children with disabilities such as autism.

IncludeMe2 has been operating for about a year and a half, serving approximately 50 children through weekend therapy sessions facilitated by specialists who travel from nearby Chetumal, Mexico. According to Program Director Eduardo Aguilar, in an interview on August 6th, the preschool aims to address a growing need expressed by parents. “A lot of the kids that are currently in the program, their parents have said that their children… the schools are saying that they don’t have the facilities for their children, being that they have special needs,” Aguilar shared.

The organization is expanding to offer a structured, daily preschool environment that combines traditional learning with therapy. “Part of the sessions, when the occupational therapist comes, they will do a special session with the children… so that they will have a combination of school setting and also the therapist setting at the same time,” explained Aguilar.

Staff training is a central component of the program. “The special education teacher who is in San Pedro will be training all our staff,” Aguilar confirmed. The curriculum is tailored specifically for children with autism. It aims to create an inclusive learning space by integrating children with and without special needs, eventually transitioning students into regular schools.

The preschool is nearly ready to launch, pending final approval from the Ministry of Education. The facility already includes features designed for special needs students, such as four accessible bathrooms and a specialized playground. The idea for the preschool was inspired by a successful summer school program that boosted the organization’s confidence in the model. “The kids have been improving, and they like being here… if it’s working, we’ll continue,” said Aguilar.

The IncludeMe2 preschool marks a significant step forward in inclusive education for San Pedro. It will be located at the IncludeMe2 campus in the Tres Cocos Area, north of San Pedro Town, and offer much-needed support to families of children with special needs.

For more information, contact (501) 610-3532 or email [email protected].