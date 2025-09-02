Isla Bonita Elementary School celebrates 25 years of service

Isla Bonita Elementary School welcomed new and returning students on Friday, August 29, with an orientation day marking the school’s 25th anniversary. The celebration featured fun activities, educational messages, and lively entertainment.

The event began shortly after 9AM as parents and students gathered at the school compound. Father Eduardo Montemayor opened the program with a prayer, followed by Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo, who introduced guest speaker Eric Santizo. In his remarks, Santizo spoke on the importance of education and praised parents and guardians for their dedication and support. Students later received goodie bags, snacks, and drinks before visiting different activity booths with their parents.

A highlight of the day was a presentation by Ozzy the Clown from Belize City, who delighted the crowd with his humor, energy, and magic tricks. Students eagerly joined the interactive show, which brought plenty of laughter and excitement.

After the entertainment, teachers and students posed for photos before moving to their classrooms to begin orientation. Principal Addy Martinez welcomed the students and reflected on the school’s milestone. “We are happy about this milestone,” she said. “Today, the students will meet their new teachers, get familiar with their new classrooms, and become familiar with what the new school year will be like.” Martinez also commended the teachers and staff for their dedication and hard work throughout the years.

Located in the San Juan area north of downtown San Pedro, Isla Bonita Elementary School was founded in September 2000 by Chris and Diana Nuñez with an initial enrollment of 35 students. That same year, the school faced a significant setback when Hurricane Keith destroyed its newly constructed buildings. Despite the challenge, the administration persevered, determined to fulfill its role in the community. With resilience, faith, and commitment, the school rebuilt and continued serving the island.

Twenty-five years later, Isla Bonita Elementary remains dedicated to educating young islanders, striving for growth, development, and a brighter future for San Pedro’s children.