The Island Academy Turns 30, Launches High School Program

The Island Academy in San Pedro celebrated its 30th anniversary on Friday, September 5th, marking three decades of educational service since its founding in 1995. From its beginnings as a small local school, the academy has grown into a respected institution serving the San Pedro community and beyond. This year, the school also achieved a new milestone with the launch of its high school first form on September 1, 2025.

The anniversary celebration on the school grounds brought together students, faculty, and alumni. Activities included commemorative photos and a presentation of the academy’s history during orientation.

Adding to this year’s milestone, The Island Academy officially opened its first form classroom on September 1. The expansion allows students to continue their studies on the island, eliminating the need to leave San Pedro for higher levels of education. The facility features two modern classrooms designed to support an enhanced curriculum.

“Opening our first form is a testament to our commitment to providing quality education accessible right here in San Pedro,” said Principal Wilema Gonzalez. “We look forward to nurturing even more students as they advance in their academic journeys.”

The Island Academy was founded by Lady Dixie Bowen in 1995 to provide a strong academic foundation and a safe, nurturing environment for children on the island. Under her leadership, the school started small but quickly earned a reputation for its high standards, personalised teaching, and emphasis on character development. It has grown steadily over the past 30 years while remaining rooted in its founding principles. Many of its graduates have gone on to further their studies abroad or contribute to the development of San Pedro. With the addition of its first form, The Island Academy continues to strengthen its role as a cornerstone of education on the island.