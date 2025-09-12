Site Visit Conducted on Proposed Location for Three New Island Schools

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez led a site visit to the location designated for three new schools on northern Ambergris Caye. The proposed site, about seven miles north of downtown San Pedro, has been identified for the construction of a preschool, primary school, and high school. The broader project also includes a preschool and high school in Caye Caulker. Joining the visit were the Minister of Education, Honorable Oscar Requena, and Cabinet colleagues Honourable Ramon Cervantes and Honorable Oscar Mira.

A member of the technical team explained that adjustments have been made to make the project more cost-effective. At the San Pedro site, the plan involves two separate contracts, with construction of the facilities expected to start simultaneously. The contracts are projected to be ready by January 2026, with construction estimated to take 13 months. As the area currently lacks running water, the facilities will include cisterns to collect rainwater for bathrooms. In the meantime, Belize Water Services will install a temporary mechanism while working toward a permanent connection.

The schools will feature eight classrooms each for the primary and high school, with a capacity of 30 students per classroom. The preschool will consist of one classroom, accommodating around 15 students.

Minister Requena stressed the importance of expanding educational infrastructure on the island as San Pedro continues to grow. “I am very happy that the island has been identified,” he said. “We have to think about the future as this area around here will soon become a subdivision, and with the schools here, it will benefit this new community.” He reaffirmed the ministry’s full support for the project and encouraged the community’s involvement.

Perez described the initiative as long overdue, noting that it was first introduced in 2019 under the previous administration but never materialised. “I am glad that under this administration we will be able to do it,” Perez said. “This will be a game changer for this community, and I want to acknowledge the Ministry of Education for their support and vision in this very important plan.” He added that transportation for students will be provided once the schools are operational.

Most of the funding comes through a Caribbean Development Bank loan. A groundbreaking ceremony for the national school construction program was held in December 2019 by then Minister of Education Patrick Faber, former Area Representative Manuel Heredia Jr., and former Mayor Daniel Guerrero. The loan, approved in 2015, was designated to fund 35 schools countrywide, including 22 preschools. Beneficiary communities identified included Valley of Peace, Buena Vista, Billy White, Duck Run, St. Margaret’s, San Pablo, San Jose, Douglas, San Juan, San Antonio, Santa Cruz, Trial Farm, Cowpen, Caye Caulker, Belmopan, Bella Vista, San Ignacio, Santa Elena, Independence, Pomona, Punta Gorda, San Pedro, Corozal, and Dangriga.

While many of those schools have since been built, San Pedro’s facilities were not completed. Under the current administration, the island schools are now expected to move forward, ultimately serving the growing communities of northern Ambergris Caye.