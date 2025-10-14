San Pedro Lions promote mental health awareness at SPHS

On World Mental Health Day, observed on Friday, October 10th, the San Pedro Lions Club hosted an informative program at the San Pedro High School (SPHS) focused on mental health awareness. The event featured motivational speeches and a personal testimony, reminding students that they are not alone in their struggles and encouraging them to seek support. The message emphasized that asking for help is a sign of strength, not a sign of weakness.

The special assembly took place at the school’s Angel Nuñez Auditorium shortly after 8AM. Students from Forms 1 through 4 gathered as student hosts, Michelle Nuñez and Ailee Luna, opened the program. After the national anthem and school song, Kaylee Castillo led a prayer.

Lion Yvette Martin, chairperson of the club’s Mental Health and Wellness campaign, welcomed everyone and spoke about the Lions’ mission on the island and around the world. She stressed the importance of understanding mental health and knowing where to find help. “I know you may hear this a lot, but you are not alone, and we are here to help,” she told the students.

Service Chairperson Lion Ana Ico shared how the club supports mental health initiatives through community programs. “In the case of mental health, this includes suicide prevention awareness, organizing education events, supporting local mental health professionals and counselors, and providing resources from organizations like the World Health Organization and the World Federation of Mental Health,” she said.

Students also heard a powerful testimony from Emmon Segura, who shared his experience with depression. “Mental health disorders such as depression are the most common, with approximately 350 million people living with it,” he said. “Depression can lead to suicide. Around 727,000 people die from suicide every year. Despite these numbers, mental health is still treated as a taboo topic hidden behind stigma, silence, and shame. It’s time to change the narrative because acknowledging and addressing mental health is not a sign of weakness—it’s an act of courage and compassion.”

Segura shared that he once avoided seeking help because of stigma, but was eventually able to recover with the support he received. He urged students to find their support system and not to face their struggles alone.

Another speaker, teacher and counsellor Lupita Gillett, spoke about the importance of early intervention. “It takes bravery to share your situation with others, but hiding is often the most common way people deal with these issues,” she said. “Many times, a person is depressed for a long time before they attempt to take their life. This delay in getting help often leads to more severe conditions that could have been prevented. We encourage you to seek help for yourself or someone you know who is struggling.” Gillett explained that depression is the most substantial risk factor for suicide.

Gillett shared data showing that between 2012 and 2016, there were 2,143 newly diagnosed cases of depression in Belize. “These are the cases that made it into the system,” she said. “How many more didn’t? Two hundred and thirty-four were recorded in 2016 alone. The Belize District, which includes San Pedro and Caye Caulker, reported the most cases with 811, followed by the Cayo District with 411.”

She added that 113 suicides were recorded in Belize during that same period, with 18 in 2016 alone. “These were 113 lives that could have been saved if only someone saw something, said something, or did something,” Gillett said. She encouraged students to look out for one another and reach out to their school counselors or trusted teachers for support.

The program also featured creative performances, including a poem, a monologue, and a rendition of the song “I Rise.”

The event concluded with remarks from Lion Tula Ayuso, co-chair of the San Pedro Lions Club’s Mental Health and Wellness Committee, who thanked everyone for their participation. “Openness gives us hope for a more compassionate future,” she said. “I want to thank the faculty and staff for their dedication—not only to academic excellence but also to the well-being of your students.” Ayuso also thanked Segura for sharing his story SPHS’ Pauline Buller for her assistance behind the scenes in coordinating and organising the event.

The San Pedro Lions Club encouraged the community to continue breaking the stigma surrounding mental health by having open conversations and building supportive networks for those in need.