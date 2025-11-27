Participate Learning invites Belizean educators to teach in the U.S.

Belizean educators interested in teaching preschool, elementary, secondary education, or English as a Second Language in the United States can apply through Participate Learning. Applications can be submitted at any time by visiting www.participatelearning.com. Those hoping to begin teaching in the upcoming 2026 school year, which starts in July, are advised to apply by November 30, 2025.

Participate Learning is an exchange program that has supported teachers worldwide in experiencing the American education system since 1987. Currently, more than 40 Belizean teachers are working in U.S. schools through the initiative. To qualify, applicants must have at least two years of teaching experience and be currently employed at a school. They must also hold a bachelor’s degree in education and possess a valid driver’s license. Teachers may be placed in public or private schools, and selected educators can relocate with their spouse and children. Those moving with their families must have at least five years of teaching experience, which qualifies them for a higher salary. The average annual salary ranges between US$41,000 and US$55,000 before taxes.

In an interview with Ronald Ramirez, who oversees International Recruitment for Latin America at Participate Learning, he encouraged more Belizean teachers to take advantage of this opportunity and join the many ambassador teachers worldwide who have left their mark in education. Ramirez noted that teachers can teach for up to five consecutive years in the United States and will be placed in schools across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The program includes life and health insurance, airfare, and assistance in securing housing in the communities where teachers will live. “Teachers for the preschools and primary schools are required to teach the four core subjects, such as Mathematics, English, and Science, while high school teachers will focus on teaching Mathematics and Science,” Ramirez said. After completing their time in the program, teachers must return to their home countries to share their experience and knowledge. “This serves as an opportunity for them to impact their communities and countries with the new knowledge they have garnered while teaching in the United States,” Ramirez remarked.

Ramirez added that additional benefits include opportunities to attend workshops in various cities and states, as well as discounted further education. “They have the opportunity to earn a master’s degree online, which we believe will enhance their qualifications. Many of our past teachers have taken advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

Participate Learning teachers also serve as cultural ambassadors, sharing their traditions and heritage with American students. “This is very important because it will bring empathy to future United States citizens,” Ramirez said. While the program assists with relocation, teachers are advised to travel with at least US$3,000 if moving alone or US$4,000 if relocating with their families to cover initial expenses. Those needing additional support may apply for a US$2,500 loan through Participate Learning, repayable within one year at zero interest.

Before beginning their assignments, teachers attend orientation sessions in Washington, D.C., or Raleigh, North Carolina. Ramirez continues to encourage qualified educators from Belize to apply and embrace a new phase in their teaching careers. “The greatest benefit Belizean teachers can have by becoming a Participate Learning teacher is knowledge. They will enter into an ongoing professional development process in which they will learn a lot about new strategies and methods for teaching. When they return to Belize, other teachers, schools, and students will benefit from their experience,” he added.