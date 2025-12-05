Friday, December 5, 2025
Education

SPHS Introduces New Visitor Check-In System

Share

San Pedro High School (SPHS) has rolled out a new visitor screening process designed to enhance campus security and improve student attendance tracking. The changes, which began in September and are now fully implemented, require all visitors, including parents and guests, to sign in at the main gate and present identification such as a Social Security card or government-issued ID. The updated protocol was introduced to prevent unauthorized student departures and ensure closer monitoring of attendance.
Visitors must now sign in with security, and parents are required to remain in designated waiting areas rather than moving freely around the campus. Students have been issued magnetic cards to track their entry and exit, with a manual backup system in place for those who forget their cards. The Vice Principal stated, “This is a way to keep students in check if they’re coming in and out of the school,” noting that the process helps reduce students leaving without knowledge and other unauthorized absences.
Before the changes, visitor access was less formal, with fewer restrictions and less direct oversight of student movement. The new system also prepares the school for future upgrades, including RFID keychains and digital scanners, to further streamline attendance tracking. “If a parent comes in and asks if their child is at school, I can check the system and confirm their attendance instantly,” the Vice Principal explained, highlighting the increased efficiency and transparency of the updated process.
While acknowledging the challenges in fully implementing the new system, the Vice Principal stressed the importance of proper identification and restricted movement for parents and visitors. “Make sure they sign in with the security. Make sure as a parent, they can only wait around a specific area and not go by the classrooms,” he added.
School officials expect the new screening process to reduce truancy further and strengthen overall campus safety. With plans to expand digital tracking and refine procedures, San Pedro High School is setting a precedent for student monitoring and visitor security in Belizean secondary education.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun