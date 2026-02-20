GOB Launches Digital Literacy Training Initiative

On February 13, 2026, the Government of Belize, through the Ministry of E-Governance, partnered with the University of Belize (UB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to soft-launch the Digital Literacy Training to Citizens initiative. The virtual and in-person ceremony marked an important step toward expanding nationwide digital skills training, targeting Belizeans of all ages, backgrounds, and locations.

The event featured speeches highlighting the growing need for digital inclusion as government services continue evolving through initiatives such as the E-Governance Academy and the National ID platform. Leaders explained that the program will include practical modules on safe browsing, phishing detection, and building confidence in using online tools. Training will be delivered through UB’s Digital Buddies program, where university students provide support and instruction to peers, particularly in rural communities.

The initiative builds on the Government’s ongoing efforts to modernize technology and strengthen cybersecurity. As national systems become increasingly digitized, gaps in public digital skills have widened, prompting collaboration to help bridge these challenges. Support from the IDB is expected to strengthen the program and align with broader e-governance goals established in recent years.

UB President Dr. Vincent Palacio reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to the initiative, stating that UB’s tailored training will reach Belize’s diverse demographics. Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of E-Governance, Mr. Jose Urbina, emphasized that citizens remain at the center of national digital transformation efforts, noting that “at the heart of digital transformation, the people remain the priority.” Tremett Perriott also highlighted the importance of shared responsibility, stating, “We are a part of this change, and together we will make this program work.”

The initiative is expected to enhance cybersecurity awareness, improve digital inclusion, and increase access to public services, thereby fostering a more digitally empowered society. In areas like San Pedro, the program could also support tourism-related businesses by streamlining online bookings, improving access to government services, and strengthening day-to-day business operations.