Government Partners with Robotics Federation to Expand Robotics in Schools

The Ministry of E-Governance, the Robotics Federation of Belize, and VEX Robotics launched a national robotics initiative on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Belize City. Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, who also serves as Minister of E-Governance, participated in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) alongside Federation President Jamie Usher and VEX Robotics representatives. The event attracted students, including those from Belize High School (BHS), who demonstrated live robots.

The partnership aims to develop digital skills in engineering, coding, and cybernetics for high school students nationwide, including those in San Pedro. Belize, the first country in the world to recognize robotics as a sport, is now further integrating the discipline into the education system through the Federation’s training programs. VEX Robotics, a U.S.–based leader in educational technology, will provide robotics kits, curricula, and competition tools. Training will be offered through the Ministry’s 14 Digital Connect Centers, with weekends dedicated to “train the trainer” sessions for local instructors who will then share the knowledge within their communities.

Belize High School and Orange Walk Technical High School already provide robotics programs, though they are at different stages of development. The MOU supports the Government’s Plan Belize 2.0 and the National Digital Transformation Strategy.

The Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry, Jose Urbina, said the initiative will create a pathway for robotics education across all levels. “Our vision is to ensure this MOU serves as a foundation to introduce robotics from primary school all the way to tertiary education,” he said. “We use Belize High School as the benchmark, where we want all other high schools to reach.”

Federation President Jamie Usher stated that the organization will act as a training partner. “The Federation is working as a training partner, providing the robots and helping students learn about VEX platforms through educational applications,” he said.

The initiative is expected to increase access to robotics programs across the country. High school students in San Pedro could benefit from integrating robotics into their curriculum, which could encourage innovation and enhance digital skills. National robotics competitions are also expected to occur both locally and internationally once the training programs are fully put into practice.