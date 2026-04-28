Rotary Club Introduces Educator of the Year Award for San Pedro

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye has introduced its first-ever Educator of the Year Award for San Pedro Town, with the winner to be announced during International Teacher Appreciation Week in the first week of May. The award aims to recognize teachers who shape the island’s next generation and often go unnoticed, despite the time, effort, and personal resources they invest in their students.

The initiative aligns with the club’s expanded focus on education, including support for school evaluations and the playground project at New Horizon. Rotary members noted that San Pedro had never had a dedicated award recognizing educators, despite their vital role in preparing future leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs. The award was created to address that gap and to publicly acknowledge teachers’ contributions.

The nomination process centered on student input. Students across the island were invited to submit at least one paragraph explaining why their teacher should be selected. According to Rotary, the goal was to ensure that the award reflects students’ classroom experiences, rather than relying on popularity or name recognition. The club received multiple submissions, which were reviewed by a committee that selected eight finalists before choosing a winner.

The nominees for the Educator of the Year Award are Ariani Gomez of Brighter Tomorrow Preschool; Iris Perez and Angie Ellis of San Pedro High School; Shaniky Campos and Andy Nunez of The Island Academy; Reynaldo Rivero and Delmy Gomez of Ambergris Caye Elementary School; and Delvi of Holy Cross Anglican School.

The judging process involved committee members evaluating the written submissions and ranking their top choices to determine first-, second-, and third-place winners. Rotary emphasized that the selection focused on the quality of student testimonials and the impact each teacher has on learning.

Looking ahead, the Rotary Club expects the award to become an annual tradition. The winner will receive a plaque and a gift certificate for a stay at Abrasos, and educators across the island will also be honored at a breakfast celebration. The club said the initiative aims to foster greater appreciation for teachers and to encourage continued recognition of their work within the community.