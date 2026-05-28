SPRCS Business Fair Raises Funds for Pavilion Renovations

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) held its annual business fair on May 27th on the school grounds, showcasing student-run stalls and providing a hands-on learning assessment for Standard 5 pupils. The fair featured 18 booths, each staffed by six students, and involved teachers, parents, and school staff in an event designed to blend classroom learning with practical experience.

Standard 5 teacher and one of the organizers, Zoraida Meza, said the business fair also served as the final assessment for Mathematics and Belizean Studies. Teachers structured the exercise so that students could apply numeracy skills, including costing, pricing, and profit calculations, alongside Belizean Studies topics covering entrepreneurship and careers. The event was held under the theme “Young Entrepreneurs Turning Math into Profit” and included preparation and oversight from Standard 5 teachers and participating parents.

Planning for the event began several weeks earlier when teachers developed the blended curriculum and coordinated booth assignments, supplies, and mentorship. Students formed teams of six, selected products or services to sell, and prepared simple business plans and pricing strategies as part of their assessment tasks. At the fair, stalls ranged from food and drink to crafts and price-challenge games. Volunteers assisted with cash handling and monitored assessment criteria tied to the competency-based curriculum.

Meza said the fair was both educational and practical. “This year our business fair was actually used as the final assessment for both Mathematics and Belizean Studies,” she said. “The learning outcomes in Belizean Studies are about entrepreneurship, careers, and money in general, so this links directly with the competency-based curriculum.” She added that the students were excited about the experience and that fundraising proceeded smoothly under the teacher’s supervision.

Funds raised at the fair are earmarked for renovations to the school pavilion and refurbishment of picnic tables. Meza explained that the pavilion is a central space used for assemblies and activities, and that collaboration between parents and teachers has been crucial to the project’s planning. The goal is to complete repairs and beautification efforts in time for the new school year beginning in September, providing students with a welcoming communal area.

The SPRCS business fair not only served as a final assessment for Standard 5 students in Mathematics and Belizean Studies but also provided a lively, marketplace-style experience where they could develop and practice real-world skills.