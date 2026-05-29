Holy Cross Anglican School Continues Community Education Through ESL Initiative

Holy Cross Anglican School in the San Mateo subdivision continues to expand educational opportunities on Ambergris Caye through various community programs, including English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for adults. Dr. Aileen Hale, a former Fulbright Specialist with the University of Belize, initiated the program after recognizing a need for adult English classes on the island.

With the support of Holy Cross Anglican School Principal Elsy Torres, Holy Cross School founders Francis Wilson and Vernon Wilson, community and Rotary volunteers, and Holy Cross teacher Ms. Ady, the program was launched in March 2026. Dr. Hale continues to develop the English curriculum and train volunteers participating in the initiative.

The program, now supported by the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, serves a group of adult learners seeking to improve their English communication skills. Classes are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30PM to 7PM at Holy Cross School. The classes will pause in mid-June for the summer break and resume during the first week of September. Persons interested in learning English and improving their communication skills are encouraged to contact the school at 226-3456.

The program currently serves between eight and 15 participants. According to volunteer teacher Ann Codrington, the classes focus on conversational fluency, vocabulary, and grammar, while helping students build confidence in daily communication.

“We teach things like giving and receiving directions, talking about family members, shopping at the store, going to the doctor, and more,” said Codrington. “We explain how to use correct grammar, give alternate ways to say what we mean, and build vocabulary by having each student ask and answer questions.” She added that student input also plays an important role in shaping the lessons, allowing participants to suggest topics they would like to learn and practice.

The program continues to receive guidance and support from Principal Torres and Dr. Hale, who serves as the curriculum designer and teacher trainer. While the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye is assisting with program support, organizers noted that a small fee may eventually be introduced to help cover the cost of printing classroom materials.

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye recently celebrated 10 years of service to the island community. Over the years, the organization has led and supported numerous initiatives aimed at improving the lives of island residents. Within the education sector, the club has increasingly expanded its support for teachers and schools.

On May 2, the organization named Holy Cross teacher Delvi as the 2026 Educator of the Year. The recognition was determined through a blind voting process based entirely on student submissions.

The relationship between the Rotary Club and Holy Cross Anglican School dates back to the club’s early years on the island. One of its first major projects at the school involved repairing classroom ceilings after raising approximately $20,000 with support from Rotary clubs in Pennsylvania, USA, and the Rotary Foundation District.

Rotary Club President Pete Davis said he is pleased the organization can support the ESL initiative at Holy Cross and hopes more island residents in need of English-language skills will take advantage of the opportunity. Volunteer teachers are also welcome.

Students and volunteers interested in participating are encouraged to contact the school at 226-3456.