Belize Pilots National Student Assessment System

Press Release, Belmopan, June 4, 2026. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology (MoECST) has launched the pilot of the National Student Assessment System (NSAS). On June 3, 2026, students in Standards 1, 4, and 6 completed the Language Arts assessment, followed by the Mathematics assessment on June 4, 2026.

The NSAS is Belize’s new national framework for measuring student learning at key stages in primary and secondary education. This two-day pilot is the initial step toward full national implementation, planned for 2027 in primary schools and 2028 in secondary schools.

Unlike previous national exams, the NSAS is not a high-stakes test. Results will not affect student grades or promotion, and individual students will not be ranked in national reports. The system is designed to provide school-level and system-level data for the Ministry and schools to identify strengths, address gaps, and improve teaching and learning outcomes for all students.

The pilot phase allows the MoECST to test assessment tools and procedures, ensure questions are suitable and reliable, and resolve any logistical or technical issues before full rollout. Students will not receive grades for participating in the pilot.

Moreover, the MoECST has ensured the pilot is inclusive. The Special Education Unit and the Curriculum and Assessment Unit are working with schools to provide appropriate support for students with special education needs and disabilities. Trained invigilators administer the assessments using standard procedures to ensure fairness, consistency, and integrity across all districts.

All student data collected through the NSAS is strictly confidential. Data is used only for education planning and research, and is managed in accordance with the MoECST data protection rules. No individual student names will appear in national reports.

Once fully implemented, the NSAS will assess Language Arts (English), Mathematics, Science and Technology, Belizean Studies, and 21st-century skills. Parents will receive individual student reports, and national and school-level results will be shared publicly to guide decisions in the education sector.

ABOUT THE NSAS

The National Student Assessment System (NSAS) is Belize’s approach to measuring student learning at the primary and secondary levels. It uses standardised, competency-based, and computer-adaptive assessments. The MoECST, through its Curriculum and Assessment Unit, oversees the NSAS to provide reliable data to support evidence-based decision-making and continuous improvement in Belize’s education system. The NSAS is part of the Belize Compact, which aims to improve numeracy, literacy, and 21st-century skills for all students. For more information, please visit: https://www.moecst.gov.bz/nsas