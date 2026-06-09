San Pedro High School Marks 50th Milestone with Record Graduation Class

San Pedro High School celebrated its 50th graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 6th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, beginning at 4PM. A total of 153 students crossed the stage, making this the largest graduating class in the school’s history. The ceremony featured speeches, awards, and the formal presentation of diplomas, with Principal Maria C. Flota addressing graduates during the milestone event.

The graduation ceremony followed a structured program that began with the graduates’ entrance, the National Anthem, the school song, and an opening prayer led by Father Eduardo Montemayor. Salutatorian Ailee Luna delivered the salutatory address before the presentation of diplomas and awards. The program also included the candlelight ceremony, an address by guest speaker Wilema Gonzalez Alamilla, the valedictory address by Valedictorian Aysha Acosta, and the principal’s address by Maria Flota. Other highlights included the rose ceremony, during which each graduate presented a rose to their parents or guardians; the vote of thanks delivered by Itzany Montes De Oca; and the graduates’ exit. The mistresses of ceremonies were Julianie Chan and Elaine Tan.

This year’s graduating class stood out not only for its size but also for its academic achievements, with 101 students earning honor roll status. The class included numerous award recipients recognized for academic excellence, leadership, athletics, service, and contributions to the school community. The ceremony also marked a symbolic milestone for the institution as it celebrated five decades of graduating students in San Pedro.

Major awards presented during the ceremony included Valedictorian, Aysha Acosta; Salutatorian, Ailee Luna; Vote of Thanks, Itzany Montes De Oca; Student of the Year, Ailee Luna; Senior of the Year, Aysha Acosta; Male Athlete of the Year, Jordan Gordon; Female Athlete of the Year, Alysha Reymundo; Sophomore of the Year, Koby Bradley; Freshman of the Year, Apple Morgan; and Junior of the Year, Kaesylyn Martinez. Service awards were presented to Magdalena Sosa, Erick Santizo, Maria Flota, Josue Sosa, Dayrin Almendarez, and Hipolita Acosta. Special appreciation awards were also presented to Ernesto Bernardez, Seleni Perez Reyes, Khristian Hasbun, Geovanna Carrillo, and Marthalicia Vasquez.

In her address, Principal Flota stated that the school continues “to successfully transition into a more digitally integrated curriculum” and emphasized the importance of preparing students to remain competitive in an increasingly global environment. She also highlighted the launch of a tourism program developed in collaboration with Mr. Lloyd Enriquez of the Belize Tourism Board. Flota described the 153 graduates as proof that “discipline meets determination” and noted that they are part of the school’s “50-year legacy.” Her remarks reflected both pride in the graduating class and confidence in the school’s future direction.

Belize Rural South Area Representative and Minister of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, Honorable Andre Perez, was also present for the ceremony.

The milestone celebration showcased both the growth of San Pedro High School and the accomplishments of its students. As the school celebrates its 50th graduation ceremony, it continues to play a vital role in shaping future generations on Ambergris Caye.

The San Pedro Sun extends its heartfelt congratulations to the graduating Class of 2026. We wish each graduate success in their future studies, careers, and personal endeavors as they embark on the next chapter of their journey.