$47 Million Loan Approved for Early Childhood and Women’s Empowerment

On June 5th, the House of Representatives approved a US$23.5 million (BZ$47 million) loan from the International Development Association to fund Belize’s Early Childhood Development and Female Empowerment Project. Members of the House voted in favor of the loan during a session in Belmopan, endorsing a program to expand access to quality early childhood education and create greater economic opportunities for women across Belize, including in communities such as San Pedro.

The loan motion passed with support from both the Government and the Opposition, though Opposition members attached conditions and requested additional details on the project’s implementation. The Belize Early Childhood Development and Female Empowerment Project aims to improve access to quality Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and to support greater female participation in the workforce. The initiative will strengthen existing preschool services, provide grants to Early Childhood Development Centers, offer stipends to ECCE practitioners, and fund studies measuring the impact of childcare services on women’s economic empowerment and child development outcomes.

Leader of the Opposition, Honorable Tracy Panton, expressed conditional support for the loan while emphasizing the need for transparency. Panton requested a geographic breakdown showing which districts, communities, and institutions will directly benefit from the funding, along with a clear disbursement schedule, implementation framework, and reporting requirements. She stated that Belizeans deserve precise information on how the funds will be spent and how project outcomes will be measured, calling for what she described as the “gold standard” of accountability.

The loan follows consultations and planning with development partners that identified early childhood services and women’s economic empowerment as priority areas. Previous national assessments and reports have highlighted gaps in access to quality early learning opportunities and barriers women face when re-entering or advancing in the workforce. The new funding is intended to build on existing programs by improving facility standards, enhancing teacher training, strengthening parental support services, and creating pathways to increase women’s participation in the labor force and expand access to income-generating opportunities.

A local business owner who supported the approval said the project could have tangible benefits for communities nationwide, including San Pedro, if the funds are distributed fairly. A preschool teacher, speaking on June 10th, said, “Expanding preschool services and subsidizing costs would allow more mothers to pursue employment or training opportunities, while targeted skills programs could open new income streams for women on the island.”

The loan has a 40-year repayment term, with a 10-year grace period before principal payments begin. Funds are expected to be disbursed over five years, ending in June 2031. The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Finance’s Central Executing Unit, in partnership with the Ministries of Education, Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs.