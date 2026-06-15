Isla Bonita Elementary honors 18 graduates in Class of 2026

The Isla Bonita Elementary School (IBES) celebrated its graduating Class of 2026 on Saturday, June 13th, during its 26th commencement exercise held at the Watermark Hotel. Family members, teachers, school officials, and friends gathered to honor the 18 students as they completed their primary school education and prepared to begin the next chapter of their academic journey.

The ceremony began at 10AM with the procession of graduates, followed by an opening hymn, a prayer by Father Eduardo Montemayor, the singing of the National Anthem, and the Belizean Flag Pledge. The program featured addresses from Salutatorian Ceily Marroquin, Principal Addy Martinez, and co-valedictorians Leilany Cruz and Azaliah Ortega.

Throughout the ceremony, students were recognized for their academic achievements and contributions to school life. Special presentations included a rose ceremony, a candle-lighting ceremony, and a performance of the class theme song, “Count on Me.” Graduate Joshua Quetzal delivered the vote of thanks.

Awards were also presented to members of the teaching staff in recognition of their years of service. Dulce Barrera was honored for four years of service, Elina Palma for five years, and Karina Palma for seven years of dedication to the school.

The graduating class consisted of 18 students, including 11 girls and seven boys. Students recognized on the honor roll were Juliet Cerpa, Lojayn Harmouch, Catherine Van Schalkwyk, Ceily Marroquin, Aya Harmouch, Azaliah Ortega, Leilany Cruz, Kayden Lamb, Gianna McCulloch, and Joshua Quetzal.

In her address, Principal Martinez congratulated the graduates and reflected on their growth during their years at Isla Bonita Elementary School. “Today marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of an exciting new journey for each of you,” she said. “During your time here, you have grown not only academically, but also as individuals.” Martinez highlighted the many academic, cultural, artistic, and community activities that helped shape the students’ educational experience while acknowledging the commitment of the school’s teachers and staff.

“None of these accomplishments would have been possible without the dedication and support of our teachers and staff,” she noted. She also encouraged graduates to remember that success extends beyond academic achievements. “Success is not measured solely by grades or awards, but by your character, your determination, and the positive impact you have on others,” Martinez told the students.

As the ceremony concluded, the graduates received their diplomas and celebrated the milestone with family and friends. The commencement exercise marked the end of their primary school years and the beginning of a new chapter as they prepared to enter high school.