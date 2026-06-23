‘Dream, Believe, Achieve’: SPRCS Celebrates 2026 Graduates

San Pedro Roman Catholic School held its commencement exercises on Saturday, June 20th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, bringing together graduating students, faculty, clergy, and families for an afternoon of celebration and recognition. Held under the theme “Dream, Believe, Achieve: The Future Begins with Us,” the ceremony featured academic awards, student addresses, the presentation of graduation certificates, and a torch ceremony symbolizing the passing of leadership to younger students.

The ceremony opened with Mistress of Ceremonies Melani Cawich welcoming attendees as graduates entered the auditorium to the traditional Pomp and Circumstance. Members of the teaching staff followed in procession. Graduates, led by Carnelly Gotoy and accompanied by the school marching band, performed the Belize National Anthem. Father Eduardo Montemayor then offered the opening prayer. Amerie Eiley delivered a welcome address, and guest speaker Jailene Ancona encouraged students to persevere and remain committed to serving their communities. Musical presentations throughout the afternoon included performances by the school marching band and the graduation song This Is Our Time by Planetshakers, performed by the graduating Class of 2026.

The ceremony also recognized outstanding academic, athletic, and extracurricular achievements. Awards were presented by Dianellie Lopez, Zoraida Meza, and Giselle Balam before the distribution of graduation certificates.

Numerous students received Honor Roll Awards, Outstanding Sports Participation Awards, Marching Band Commitment Awards, and Certificates of Achievement for academic excellence. Among the top performers were Keisy Ac, who earned first place overall in the graduating class and multiple subject awards; Amerie Eiley, who placed second overall; and students such as Julianne Cowo, Justin Lara, Miguel Briceño, Illiany Gomez, Allyson Hernandez, Jasmine Carrera, and Cristy Hernandez, who were recognized for outstanding academic achievements. Additional awards acknowledged excellence in Mathematics, Language Arts, Science and Technology, Religion, Belizean Studies, Health Education, Production, Sports, and Marching Band participation.

Graduation certificates were presented by Dianellie Lopez, Roxani Kay, Patricia Lopez, and guest speaker Jailene Ancona. The graduates receiving certificates were Adiel Lopez, Adrian Garcia Jr., Adrianie Garcia, Aiden Bradley, Aisha Gonzalez, Alexander Escalante Jr., Alexcius Valdez, Aleyca Paz, Allisha Choc, Allison Rivero, Allyson Hernandez, Alyssa Moreno, Amelie Peña, Amerie Eiley**, Anahy Sandoval, Angelie Rivero, Aquilani Requena, Aylin Oba, Azriel Guerrero, Camilla Magaña, Carly Burgos, Carnelly Gotoy, Cristy Hernandez, Daniel Caliz, Dianara Ayala, Dyland Toledano, Eden Garcia, Edward Zepeda, Elias Lopez, Emy Gonzalez, Erick Nuñez, Estefany Guillen, Franklin Picon, Gianna James, Henry Garcia, Ian Alcoser, Illiany Gomez, Jahzielle Chi, Jasmin Castellanos, Jasmine Carrera*, Jason Miller, Jaylah Campos, John Cano, Jonathan Arana, Julianne Cowo, Justin Lara, Jusvin Bradley, Kathleen Guerra, Kayla Rodriguez, Kaylin Figueroa, Keisy Ac***, Kellen Kumul, Kiara Orellano, Kiria Requena, Kristen Eck, Kyron Arnold, Lesly Maldonado, Lester Castro Jr., Melany Minott, Merliah Flores, Michael Richards, Miguel Briceño, Nallely Uk, Nathan Rhaburn, Richard Oba, Richard Young, Roni Caledonio, Sergio Lopez, Trisha Hernandez, Tyler Avilez, Xzavier Ortiz, Zailor Nuñez, and Zeannie Aragon. (*Salutatorian, **Second in Class, ***Valedictorian)

The Valedictorian Address was delivered by Keisy Ac, who reflected on the graduating class’s journey and encouraged her peers to continue striving for excellence. Ac later participated in the school’s traditional torch ceremony alongside the top-performing Standard Five students, symbolizing the passing of responsibility, leadership, and hope to the next generation of graduates.

Father Eduardo Montemayor delivered the closing remarks and final blessing before Jasmine Carrera presented the Vote of Thanks. The ceremony concluded with the recessional as graduates exited the auditorium, marking the end of their primary school education.

Parents, teachers, and community members praised the graduates for their hard work and dedication throughout the school year. School officials noted that the commencement ceremony celebrated academic achievement and reinforced the values of perseverance, service, and leadership that San Pedro Roman Catholic School seeks to instill in its students. As the Class of 2026 prepares to enter secondary school, graduates were encouraged to continue pursuing their dreams and to embrace the opportunities ahead.