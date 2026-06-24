New Horizon SDA School Celebrates 57 Graduates for Class of 2026

New Horizon Seventh-day Adventist School held its 26th Consecration and Graduation Service on June 21st at 10AM at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium in San Pedro Town. Students, families, faculty, and school officials gathered for the formal ceremony, which celebrated the accomplishments of the Class of 2026 while emphasizing the school’s spiritual values. A total of 57 students graduated and participated in the consecration service.

The program was led by the Masters of Ceremonies, Javier and Nadisha. Graduates entered the auditorium to the traditional tune of Pomp & Circumstance, followed by the opening prayer delivered by Tori Marie Saravia. The graduates then presented the Belize National Anthem and participated in a collective prayer.

Salutatorian Mannah Marie Alamilla delivered the Salutatory Address, while Valedictorian Aiza Kaiden Zai Almora presented the Valedictory Address. The ceremony also featured a special musical presentation by the Standard Five class and an address to the graduates by guest speaker Aislinn Murillo.

One of the highlights of the service was the rose ceremony, led by Brianna Arevalo, during which graduates presented roses to their parents and guardians in appreciation of their support throughout their educational journey. Principal Elizabeth Sansorez also presented the Principal’s Report before certificates and awards were distributed.

School leaders noted that the consecration service combines academic recognition with spiritual reflection. This year’s theme, “Learning isn’t about being perfect, it’s about being better than you were yesterday,” served as a reminder of the importance of personal growth and lifelong learning. The ceremony recognized honor roll students and graduating students and included a Vote of Thanks delivered by Ismerai Jehiely Clarke. The presiding pastor offered the closing prayer before the graduates recessed to Pomp & Circumstance.

In her address to the graduates, Murillo encouraged students to focus on their personal growth rather than comparing themselves to others. “There is no competition with the people around you. The only competition is with yourself. Growth is becoming a little wiser, a little stronger, and a little better than you were yesterday,” she said. “Success is progress, and progress, my dear graduates, is what brought you here this morning. Congratulations, Class of 2026.”

Following the ceremony, teachers and parents reflected on the significance of the occasion. “Today we celebrated hard work and spiritual commitment,” one teacher said. “These young people have grown academically and in character. Our hope is that they will carry these values into their next steps.”

Parent Emmerson described the rose ceremony as one of the most meaningful moments of the event. “The rose ceremony was a meaningful moment for families. I am proud of my daughter,” he said.

School leaders said the consecration service is intended to mark a transition rather than an endpoint, encouraging graduates to carry the academic foundation and spiritual values they have developed at New Horizon into the next stage of their education.

The graduating class included:

Mannah Marie Alamilla***, Aiza Kaiden Zai Almora****, Brianna Fermeliza Arevalo*, Angela Elizabeth Baca, Allison Nohemi Caliz, Miesha Danisha Chan, Amaryani Maritzari Chi, Caroline Anabeth Choc, Danexa Analy Chuc*, Ismerai Jehiely Clarke**, Cataleya Irene Cortez, Mia Alexandria Crawford*, Aderlin Magaby Garcia, Kataliya Amy Garcia*, Paris Jody Garcia*, Zirah Ajean Green*, Jaydee Bilianie Henkis, Luciana Erlinda Hoy, Alexandria Alexia Camilla Iboy*, Inely Seleen Manchame*, Nayomie Aliyah Manzanero, Adriani Liriani Mazin, Tyana Katrina Michael*, Mara Ximena Oliva, Maria Luisa Candelaria Quijano, Tori Marie Saravia*, Wendy Yamileth Silva*, Acacia Diane Thomas*, Tiffanie Brithany Triminio*, Breanie Noemy Umana*, Eduardo Norberto Alamilla, Ethan Gauriat Allana, Nickson Enrique Alvarez, Antony Neymar Flores, Ubaldo Flores Jr., Miguel Angel Bol, Jorge Alberto Cardoza, Wilmer Omar Castaneda, Jayden Orlando Ceron, Joshua Ethan Esquivel, Jayden Xainder Figueroa, Isaiah Louis Garcia, Josue David Godinez, Darrel Stephen Hyde, Melvin Roberto Lainez*, Tristan Nathaniel Martinez, Christopher Estevan Maza, Imer Zuriel Munoz, Richard Alberto Noralez, Ethan Leonel Najarro, Josh Brian Orellana, Wilmer Omar Orellana*, Emmanuel Alejandro Paz, Nathaniel Fabian Perez, Ashton Allen Palacio, Allen Steven Rhoden, and Jeizen Eker Triminius. (*Honor Student, ** Vote of Thanks, *** Salutatorian, **** Valedictorian)

Congratulations to the New Horizon SDA Class of 2026.