SPACE Celebrates 15 Graduates at 14th Commencement Exercise

Graduation season continues across Belize, and on June 19th, 15 students received their high school diplomas through the San Pedro Adult Continuing Education (SPACE) program. The ceremony, held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, celebrated the academic achievements of the graduates, who completed their secondary education through the San Pedro Junior College’s evening program.

SPACE’s 14th Commencement Exercise was delayed due to an extended power outage affecting San Pedro Town. Despite the challenge, the ceremony proceeded shortly after 6PM under the theme “Against All Odds.” With limited lighting available, Mistress of Ceremonies Andrea Nuñez guided the evening’s proceedings as graduates marched into the auditorium to the traditional tune of Pomp and Circumstance. Following the singing of the Belize National Anthem, graduate Ciria Requena delivered the invocation.

Graduate Eber Wilfredo Almasan then presented the Salutatory Address before introducing the evening’s guest speaker, former SPACE graduate Geovanni Elias Guerra. Guerra congratulated the graduates on reaching this important milestone and encouraged them to continue pursuing their dreams.

“I remember many years ago, I was right where you are,” Guerra told the graduates. “I had dreams, and although they seemed almost impossible, I told myself that anything is possible with dedication and hard work. Remain focused, and while some of you may enter the workforce, never stop pursuing your goals.”

Christopher D. Leiva Ladino, the student with the highest GPA in the graduating class, delivered the Valedictory Address. His speech reflected on the sacrifices and determination required to achieve academic success while balancing life’s responsibilities.

“We are here today because of our efforts and hard work,” said Ladino. “But most importantly, we made it thanks to the support of our friends, teachers, and especially our parents.”

Ladino took the opportunity to thank his mother, who was present at the ceremony, and to recognize the role of parents and guardians in supporting the graduates throughout their educational journey.

Martha Duran and guest speaker Guerra then presented diplomas, while graduates Teresita Patt and Fermin Xol assisted with the presentation of awards, a long-standing tradition of the commencement exercise.

Following the presentation of diplomas, the graduating class performed The Climb by Miley Cyrus. The ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dalia Perez. In a fitting end to the evening, electrical power was restored midway through her remarks, bringing full lighting back to the auditorium. Graduates then participated in the recessional march, marking the close of the ceremony.

The 2026 SPACE Graduating Class included Kimberly Garcia*, Dalia Perez*, Krisnely Rodriguez*, Teresita Patt*, Ciria Requena, Christopher Ladino**, Gabriel Melendez, Fermin Xol*, Eber Almasan*, Alejandro Carrillo*, Ronan Bradley*, Rahim Rosado*, Carlos Castro*, Jovan Sosa*, and Miguel Sala. (*Honours Graduate **High Honours Graduate)

Congratulations to the SPACE Class of 2026 on this significant achievement.