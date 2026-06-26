Island Schools Celebrate Student Achievement as Academic Year Ends

As the 2025-2026 academic year draws to a close, schools across San Pedro Town are recognizing student achievement through award ceremonies, graduations, and other end-of-year celebrations. The events honor academic excellence, leadership, citizenship, sportsmanship, and personal growth while marking the successful completion of another school year.

Over the past several weeks, educational institutions across the island have hosted ceremonies highlighting their students’ accomplishments. The celebrations come as schools prepare to close for the summer break and students advance to the next stage of their education.

Among the schools recognizing student achievement was the San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS), which held its annual Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, June 23rd. Parents and guardians were invited to join the celebration as the school acknowledged students’ hard work and accomplishments throughout the academic year. Honor Roll students received special recognition, while other awards highlighted excellence in academics, conduct, and participation in school activities.

Similarly, Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) hosted its 16th Annual Academic Awards Ceremony on June 23rd at Sagebrush Church. Students, parents, teachers, and guests gathered to celebrate academic achievement, improvement, leadership, and character demonstrated throughout the 2025-2026 school year. The event was hosted by Masters of Ceremonies Estephany Pott and Ingri Aguirre, who was also introduced as the school’s new vice principal.

The ACES program opened by recognizing students who achieved the highest academic performance in their respective classes, followed by the presentation of Principal Scholar Awards to students who maintained averages of 95% or higher in all four core subject areas from September through June. Additional recognitions included Honor Roll, Merit, and special awards that highlighted not only academic success but also qualities such as kindness, responsibility, perseverance, teamwork, public speaking, and leadership.

Students who placed first in their class were also recognized as recipients of graduation stoles, further connecting the awards ceremony to the school’s upcoming graduation exercises. The awards reflected performance over the entire academic year, emphasizing consistent effort and achievement.

A notable aspect of the ACES ceremony was the recognition of staff members and community supporters. Kimberly Boulant received an appreciation award for her support of the school’s reading program since 2023 and her assistance with the annual school pageant. Teachers were also honored with certificates recognizing their years of service and dedication to the school community.

Educators across San Pedro note that end-of-year recognition ceremonies play an important role in motivating students, building confidence, and fostering a sense of accomplishment. They also provide an opportunity for schools to celebrate the collective efforts of students, teachers, and families who contribute to educational success.

With graduation season closing and summer break beginning, schools throughout the island continue to commemorate their students’ achievements while preparing them for new opportunities in the upcoming academic year.