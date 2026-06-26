Ocean Academy Stands Firm as Government Moves Ahead with New High School

Ocean Academy, the only high school currently operating in Caye Caulker, says it intends to remain a grant-aided institution and does not plan to become a government school. The announcement follows reports that the school rejected the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) request to voluntarily surrender its license as the government moves forward with plans to establish a public high school on La Isla Cariñosa.

According to reports, representatives from the MOE informed Ocean Academy that the proposed government high school would operate independently and would not be affiliated with the existing institution. In response, Ocean Academy made it clear that it does not intend to relinquish its license. School officials stated that following consultations with parents, stakeholders, and alumni, the MOE’s request was rejected.

School founder Heidi Curry told the media that the institution has a long history and a strong alum network that values both the school and its diploma. “We will maintain our path, as we are a non-profit organization,” Curry said.

Over the past several months, Ocean Academy has faced significant challenges after severe flooding damaged its campus. Since November 2025, the school has been operating from temporary and borrowed facilities after health inspectors deemed portions of the campus uninhabitable due to extensive flooding, mold growth, and mosquito infestations.

Classes were held in alternative locations, including boat storage rooms, community centers, and spaces above restaurants. Following major repairs and renovations to the upper floors of the school, most students returned to the main campus in April 2026.

However, the damage left the school short of two classrooms, resulting in one group of students continuing to receive instruction off-site. To address the issue, the school plans to construct two movable classrooms on a nearby property while it searches for a larger and more permanent location.

Curry said the school has secured permission to use a property on the island for the project. “We have been in touch with an architect who is designing those buildings,” she said.

To help finance the project, Ocean Academy has launched a fundraising campaign. School officials noted that the proposed site has enough space to accommodate future additions, including a basketball court, volleyball court, and a running track.

As of press time, the Ministry of Education had not provided any official comment on Ocean Academy’s decision to remain independent.

Meanwhile, Caye Caulker Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez has confirmed that construction of the island’s new government high school is expected to begin soon. According to Perez, the new institution will be in the Bahia area of Caye Caulker.