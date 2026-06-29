Pre-School Graduations Mark Milestone for Young Island Students

As June comes to an end, graduation season continued with celebrations honoring pre-schoolers from Little Angels Pre-School and Brighter Tomorrow Pre-School. The young graduates proudly marched down the aisles to the traditional tune of Pomp and Circumstance as they celebrated the completion of their early childhood education.

Little Angels Pre-School Graduation

Little Angels Pre-School held its graduation ceremony on June 25th at the Lions Den. Mistress of Ceremonies Rosalyn Tzib welcomed parents, families, and students shortly after 5PM. This year, 11 children proudly graduated, marking the completion of their pre-school journey.

The ceremony began with an opening prayer by Father Eduardo Montemayor, followed by a welcome address delivered by graduate Gia Azueta.

The students then entertained the audience with a presentation featuring the letters of the alphabet and performances of songs, including Father Abraham, Colors, and Five Little Monkeys. The event continued with the traditional Rose Ceremony, during which the graduates presented roses to their parents or guardians as a token of appreciation.

Principal Marina Kay and Teacher Lourdes Ventura then presented the diplomas and special awards. The ceremony concluded with the graduates performing Thank You, Thank You in recognition of their teachers and parents.

Graduate Gabriela Jovel delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the educators and families for their unwavering support. The Class of 2026 then exited the ceremony hand in hand with their parents.

This year’s graduates were Isaac Chinchilla, Derrick Choc, Emerson Garcia, Kylian Grijalva, Abdi Manzanilla, Mikiel Morales, Michael Rojas, Noel Sanker, Gia Azueta, Gabriela Jovel, and Lorena Catzim.

Brighter Tomorrow Pre-School Graduation

Brighter Tomorrow Pre-School celebrated its Class of 2026 during its 19th commencement ceremony, held at Living Word Church south of downtown San Pedro on Friday, June 26th. A total of 38 children received their graduation certificates.

Dressed in caps and gowns, the graduates made their way to the stage to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance. The ceremony began with the singing of the National Anthem, followed by a prayer led by teacher Ariani Gongora, who thanked everyone for their support over the past 19 years.



Javier Gongora welcomed attendees before the students performed the song A Gift to You. Guest speaker Lucilla Trejo then addressed the graduates, emphasizing the importance of faith and encouraging parents to continue supporting their children’s educational journey.

The ceremony continued with a special token of appreciation presented to parents by the school’s administration. The students later performed the song Farewell before receiving their certificates. The graduation concluded with a prayer of thanksgiving, after which the graduates exited the venue.



The Brighter Tomorrow Class of 2026 included Dilan Jimenez, Dylan Pop, Jaziel Solis, Jacob Medina, Lizandro Guzman, Leonzo Arana, Jaime Ramirez, Edwin Hernandez, Kai’ulani Salazar, Zaira Kamil, Dlavier Campos, Reyden Novelo, Adrian Arana, Nathan Flores, Azael Morales, Dylan Bautista, Iker Nah, Daniel Humes, Mikayla Morales, Aiden Bolaños, Isaiah Godoy, Kai Oscal, Roberto Medina, Cesar Vasquez, Shamir Gonzalez, Alexander Ruano, Ismael Gutierrez, Bayron Hernandez, Keneth Garcia, Samaira Camil, Aitana Caal De Leon, Patrick Chavez, Owen Mejia, Jaziel Melendez, Khalessi Staine, Liam Riverol, Matias Perez, and Destiny Novelo.