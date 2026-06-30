ACES Celebrates Class of 2026 During 16th Graduation Ceremony

Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) celebrated its 16th graduation ceremony on June 25th at Sagebrush Church in San Pedro Town. Students, parents, teachers, administrators, and guests gathered to honor the Standard Six Class of 2026 under the theme, “Unwritten, Today Is Where Your Book Begins.”

Master of Ceremonies and newly appointed Vice Principal Ingri Aguirre welcomed attendees before the ceremony began with the National Anthem and an opening prayer. The formal program also featured the salutatorian’s address, a keynote presentation, the principal’s address, the presentation of certificates and awards, the graduation song, the rose ceremony, the vote of thanks, and the recessional.

The keynote address was delivered by Faith Azueta, an ACES alumna whose educational journey inspired the graduating class. She encouraged the students to persevere as they continue into the next stage of their education.

The presentation of certificates and academic awards highlighted the achievements of the graduating class. Every student received a Certificate of Achievement, while many were additionally recognized for Honor Roll standing, subject excellence, and overall academic performance.

Noah Georges Glenn Boulant was named Valedictorian after earning first place in academic performance. He also received a Principal Scholar Award, Honor Roll recognition, and subject awards for first place in Mathematics, Belizean Studies, Science, Health Education, Spanish, and Computer Science, along with second place in English.

Tiana Reeva Giacoman received the Salutatorian Award for placing second academically. She also earned a Principal Scholar Award, Honor Roll recognition, first-place awards in English, Mathematics, Belizean Studies, Spanish, and Computer Science, and a second-place award in Health Education.

Koda Ryder Egan received the Vote of Thanks Award after placing third academically. He was also recognized as a Principal Scholar and an Honor Roll student and received multiple subject awards.

Several other graduates earned Honor Roll recognition and subject merit awards, including Simoneth Sophia Cabrera, Kaitlyn Jelsey Alcoser, Isabella Maria Habet, Camryn Madison Sutherland, Zoe Jariely Esquivel, Ayden Alexander Dennis, Marcos Karym Sosa, Ariana Isabella Acosta, Dylan Michael Estell, Kristian Javier Noh, and Ali Harmouch.

The school also recognized top academic performers across each grade level. First-place academic awards were presented to Roberto Pinelo (Infant 1), Aiden Andujar (Infant 2), Josiah Rivas (Standard 1), Liam Laine (Standard 2), Irvin Chacon (Standard 3), Sophia Luna (Standard 4), Caesar Quiroz (Standard 5), and Noah Boulant (Standard 6).

Certificates of appreciation were presented to Kaili Pinelo, Kayleigh Lopez, and Kaitlyn Alcoser for their outstanding participation and support during the school’s ACES pageant.

The graduation concluded with the graduates performing the graduation song, participating in the traditional rose ceremony, and celebrating with family and friends as they marked the completion of their primary school education and prepared for high school.