Holy Cross Honors Primary and Preschool Class of 2026

Holy Cross Anglican School celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2026 during two ceremonies held on June 18th and 22nd at Holy Cross Church. The events honored both the primary and preschool graduating classes with music, prayer, speeches, and the presentation of certificates. A total of 39 primary school students and 33 preschool students graduated.

Master of Ceremonies Kenneth Mortis led the primary school commencement. The ceremony began with the procession of graduates, followed by the invocation delivered by Reverend Dr. Kesner Ajax. Salutatorian Alisse Bermudez welcomed attendees before Principal Elsy Torres addressed the graduates. Valedictorian Natalie Rodriguez then delivered the valedictory address.

Guest speaker Joseph Joe Lewi also addressed the graduating class, encouraging students as they prepare to enter the next stage of their education. Principal Elsy Torres and Francis Wilson then presented diplomas and certificates to the graduates.

The Holy Cross Anglican School Primary Class of 2026 included Carlos Daniel Barbosa, Hector Enrique Barboza, Alisse Gracie Bermudez*, Jaheem Wayne Bowen, Aaron Alexander Bradley, Maryuri Marisol Caballeros*, Desiree Daisy Cain, Ville Valentino Caliz, Ashli Yoslai Calles, Leandro Daniel Castellanos, Mia Jamileth Cortez*, Jahneak Dayvon Flowers, Andy Bryce Gamer, Alex Miguel Garcia, Shallee Wilma Gillett, Victor Felix Gotay, Jonathan Alexander Howe, Gibran Manuel Juarez, Yahid Yohon Martinez, Itzamar Medina, Shnaider Travis Mesadieu, Heykell Joshua Montoya, Jaylah Jasleen Morales, Martha Elizabeth Reyes*, Derisha Elena Rochez, Leonardo Armando Romero, Natlea Beralli Romero, Axel Izo Rodriguez, Zeleiny Pech, Natalie Stacey Rodriguez*, Ayishah Patricia Samuels*, Marcos Miguel Santoya, Derrek Scott Shaw*, Jerome Sho*, Jason Kruz Simoneaux-Spaeth, Brian Emanuel Tunche, Sury Yaretzy Villamil, Arjen Rowan Yam, and Max Edward Zetina. Students marked with an asterisk were recognized on the Honor Roll.

The preschool graduation featured a welcome address by Andres Arana, followed by remarks from guest speaker Anita Maza. Graduates Zain Cain and Maleya Malloy delivered the graduates’ speech before Principal Elsy Torres and Francis Wilson presented certificates to the 33 graduates.

The Holy Cross Anglican School Preschool Class of 2026 included Balmory Amaya, Andres Arana, Zain Cain, Johnny Cantun, Pablo Coe, Joel Cunil, Ethan Gomez, Gabriel Mateo, Jafet Mendoza, Brayan Meraz, Blayke Nicholson, Jairo Orellana, Austin Perez, Moises Pinelo, Liam Polanco, Benjamin Rayo, Lucas Rodas, Anthony Samuels, German Siguenza, Xzylor Ulloa, Edwin Villeda, Yahweh Young, Estelita Briceño, Arantxa Budna, Nairy Cordona, Arianna Hun, Jaylynn Juarez, Maleya Malloy, Brianny Martinez, Lilian Mes, Rebecca Requena, Ariyel Usher, and Anjellie Villamil.

Both ceremonies recognized the dedication of the school’s leadership, faculty, and support staff, including Principal Elsy Torres, Vice Principal Sulma Valle, the Holy Cross Education Foundation Board, and the teachers and staff who support the primary and preschool programs. Prayer, thanksgiving, music, and farewell songs formed part of both celebrations as families, teachers, and students marked the completion of another academic milestone.