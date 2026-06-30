New Horizon SDA Preschool Celebrates First Graduation Ceremony

New Horizon SDA Preschool celebrated a historic milestone on June 25th, holding its first commencement ceremony at the school’s campus in San Pedro Town. A total of 14 students—eight boys and six girls—graduated as the Class of 2026.

The ceremony began with the traditional Pomp and Circumstance processional, followed by the singing of the National Anthem, prayers, scripture reading, and presentations by the students. Heather Castañeda served as Mistress of Ceremonies, while Pastor Jeremy Canul delivered the blessing of the graduates.

The program featured class presentations, songs, a poem, a keynote address by guest speaker Lisa Wright, the principal’s report presented by Elizabeth Sansores, and the presentation of diplomas by Pastor Elario Davis.

The commencement marked the culmination of the students’ preschool education and reflected the school’s commitment to nurturing children’s academic, social, emotional, and spiritual development. Head teacher Merari Cocom and assistant teacher Debora Silva were recognized for their dedication to the graduating class. The ceremony also highlighted the school’s faith-based mission through the scripture Philippians 4:13 and its motto, “To Educate Is to Redeem.”

In her keynote address, Wright encouraged parents to recognize preschool as an important foundation for lifelong learning. She emphasized that young children learn best through play, hands-on experiences, and nurturing environments that support their overall development.

Teachers said the ceremony marks the graduates’ transition to primary school and reflects the school’s commitment to providing a strong foundation through faith-based, play-centered learning.

The New Horizon SDA Preschool Class of 2026 included Kenzi Wilmore Brackett, Josue Wilfredo Burgos, Stephan Zayden Cayetano, Zavior Zaniel Gonzalez, Ernesto Mijael Herrarte Jr., Anthony Ezequiel Lara, Ebildo Yojimar Rivero Jr., Levi Akeem Williams, Vanessa Abygail Cardoza, Madison Madelline Cocom, Beverly Anahi Garcia, Nayleene Teresa Manzanero, Minerva Jasmin Sanchez, and Keisy Liliana Teul.