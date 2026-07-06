San Pedro Preschool Celebrates 58 Graduates in Two Ceremonies

The San Pedro Preschool celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2026 on Thursday, July 2nd, with two ceremonies held at Sagebrush Church. 58 young learners received their completion certificates before moving on to primary school. The graduation was held under the theme, “Shoot for the Stars.”

To accommodate families and seating capacity, graduates were divided into two ceremonies. The first, held at 1:30PM, recognized 21 students—11 girls and 10 boys—while the second, at 4:00PM, celebrated 29 graduates —15 girls and 14 boys.

Both ceremonies began with a formal procession, followed by the National Anthem and the San Pedro Preschool song performed by the graduating class. During the afternoon ceremony, student emcees Keenen Howe, Hannah Rosalez, and Thiago Gongora welcomed attendees before the graduates performed Watch Me as I Graduate. Education Officer Dr. Odelia Caliz-Kelly presented the diplomas during the ceremony.

The program also featured a recitation of the poem Preschool Goodbye, a rose ceremony in which graduates presented flowers to their parents and guardians, and a Legacy of Love recognition led by teachers Rosela Guerrero and Andrea Nuñez, honoring parents who once attended San Pedro Preschool and now have children graduating from the institution. The ceremony concluded with the class performance of We Are Ready Now and a vote of thanks delivered by Josmar Bol, Norma Mendez, and Zayah Monima.

Addressing graduates and their families, Dr. Caliz-Kelly congratulated the students on reaching an important educational milestone. She commended parents and guardians for investing in early childhood education, describing preschool as a vital foundation that prepares children academically and socially for primary school. While acknowledging the financial commitment involved, she encouraged families to view preschool education as a long-term investment in their children’s future. She wished the graduates continued success as they begin the next stage of their education.

The first ceremony recognized the following graduates:

Girls: Emily Emma Edwards, Maidelyn Kaïlany Rodriguez, Faith Leyannie Caldero, Amylee Nicole Martinez, Ilsa Valentina Vega, Mia Xiaomi Vega, Jaeidy Abdy Pech, Alaia Zya Haylock, Joannie Florybell Perez, Aleysha Alejandra Castillo, and Aysia Laura Meighan.

Boys: Abraham Jared Albeño, Zion Arthur Carrillo, Kyler Wilbert Teck, Michael Alexander Perez, Nelzan Bidair Aban, Carson Carter Armstrong, Zander Daniel Chan, Pablo Jouel Hernandez, Mateo Garcia, and Gabriel Jose Sanchez.

Graduates recognized during the second ceremony were:

Girls: Norma Eugenia Mendez Lara, Emma Zoey Melgar, Sophie Madison Ortega, Christina Rose Sandoval, Harley Yesly Diaz, Leilany Zuleika Magaña, Hannah Abigail Rosalez, Zayah Amena Monima, Alaia Valentina Torres, Jillaine Diane Williams, Keilani Michelle Sanchez, Rylynne Trishelle Rowland, Angela Amalin Sarmiento, Allison Lineth Ayu, and Luanne Louisiana Campos.

Boys: Keenen Arthur Howe, Sair Nadir Jian Alfaro, Dylan Aziel Bonilla, Christian Herman Acosta, Jahdir Galo Sedassie, Liam Alexander Cartagena, Jose Daniel Juarez, Allen Arthur Nicasio, Thiago Alexis Gongora, Josmar Elijah Bol, Zathrian Bryer Guerrero, Marcelo Vidal Colindres, Zane Zander Moro and Zander Leonard Estrada.

The ceremonies marked the completion of the students’ preschool education and celebrated their readiness to begin primary school. School officials noted that the graduates leave San Pedro Preschool equipped with the foundational literacy, numeracy, and social skills needed for the next stage of their educational journey.