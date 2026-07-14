San Pedro Junior College Celebrates 25th Commencement Ceremony

San Pedro Junior College (SPJC) concluded this year’s graduation season on Ambergris Caye by celebrating its 25th Commencement Exercise on Saturday, July 11th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. Under the theme “Growing Through Change, Rising Through Resilience, Transforming for a Purpose,” the institution conferred associate degrees upon 39 graduates in Business Management, Business Administration (Accounting), Tourism Management, and Paralegal Studies.

The ceremony began shortly after 5:30PM with the traditional Processional to Pomp and Circumstance, followed by the National Anthem and an invocation delivered by Justice of the Peace Abel Guerrero, who offered prayers and well wishes for the graduating class.

Delivering the Salutatory Address was Djenn Cayetano Sr., who graduated with a 3.81 GPA. A member of the Belize Police Department, Cayetano reflected on balancing his career with his studies and thanked his family and supporters for helping him achieve his goal. “This achievement is not just for me, but for everyone who believed in me and encouraged me to achieve my goal,” he said.

Guest speaker Geovanni Guerra encouraged graduates to continue pursuing their education and personal goals, reminding them that learning does not end with graduation. “We never stop learning, and remember that nothing is impossible,” Guerra said, noting that he is currently completing further studies abroad.

Dean Paul Kelly presented the Dean’s Report, reflecting on SPJC’s growth since opening in 2000 and its role in providing accessible tertiary education to residents of Ambergris Caye. He outlined the institution’s strategic goals for the next three to five years and highlighted a strategic plan covering 2026 to 2029.

“These goals give SPJC a clear path forward in governance, academic quality, student success, workforce relevance, and institutional capacity,” Kelly said. He added that achieving those goals will require strategic partnerships with local stakeholders and international institutions. Kelly also assured students that SPJC remains in good academic standing and that its programs are fully accredited.

Honor Roll awards were then presented by Neima Ozaeta and Roberto Canche before Christlyn Castro, who graduated with the highest GPA of 3.83, delivered the Valedictory Address. Castro congratulated her classmates and thanked her family and friends for supporting her educational journey, encouraging fellow graduates to continue pursuing their ambitions.

Under the distinguished patronage of Mr. and Mrs. Duran, diplomas were then conferred upon graduates in Business Management, Business Administration (Accounting), Tourism Management, and Paralegal Studies.

The ceremony also featured a musical performance by Chelsy Castro, who sang A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman. The commencement concluded with the Vote of Thanks delivered by Yansi Rodriguez Panti (3.79 GPA).

Graduates

Associate Degree in Business Management- Jose Beteta*, Heyly Hernandez*, Keyli Chuc*, Luis Anthony Burgos, Darolene Zuniga*, Christlyn Alma Castro**, Gisellie Borjas*, Sofia Smith*, Flavio Montejo, and Bridget Burgos.

Associate Degree in Tourism Management – Jaymon Canelo, Aura Cruz*, Jamal Martinez, Zion Cocom*, Josue Perez*, Jorvic Ardon*, and Brian Barrientos.

Associate Degree in Business Administration (Accounting) – Yansi Rodriguez Panti*, Kaitlyn Madera*, Juan Diego Kotch*, Isela Ruano*, Bryan Monge*, Danny Cho*, Yansi G. Panti*, Jillian Duarte*, Ashly Zepeda Galeas*, Jason A. Itza*, Solanni Batun*, Edvin Pena*, Jaydy Flores*, Jahmeka Selgado*, Jailin Chan*, Evan Cho*, and Heylee Tut*.

Associate Degree in Paralegal Studies – Djenn Cayetano Sr., Josselyne Calderon, Allan R. Woods, Iris M. Blanco*, and Jeffery S. Lambey*.

Congratulations to the SPJC Class of 2026.