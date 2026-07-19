Summer Job Program Offers Students Hands-On Experience

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) launched its annual Summer Job Program on Monday, July 13th, offering short-term employment opportunities to local high school students across San Pedro, Ambergris Caye. The four-week initiative places participants in various municipal departments, tourism services, and community projects.

The program aims to expose students to different career paths and responsibilities, allowing them to gain hands-on experience, develop an appreciation for public service, and better understand how the SPTC serves the community. Participants will rotate through departments, including Accounting, Tax Collection, Administration, Traffic, and Barracks. Students will also receive a stipend for their participation.

SPTC describes the summer program as an investment in the island’s future leaders. To qualify, applicants were required to present an original Social Security card and a valid San Pedro High School identification card. The initiative builds on similar programs from previous years that sought to reduce youth unemployment and encourage civic engagement among young people. Before beginning their assignments, the successful applicants participated in an orientation covering workplace safety, customer service, and basic administrative procedures.

Councilor Dianelli Aranda explained, “In the office departments, students will learn basic administrative and customer service skills while observing the daily operations of a professional workplace. In the Traffic Department, they will have the opportunity to shadow traffic wardens and learn about public safety, regulations, and community service. Through the Barracks Department, students will participate in community beautification and sanitation efforts, including helping to keep public areas clean and understanding the importance of maintaining a healthy environment.”

During the four-week program, students will rotate through several Town Council departments to gain a well-rounded understanding of how local government operates. The council hopes participants will leave the program with a greater sense of civic responsibility, stronger leadership skills, and valuable work experience that will help prepare them for future employment.