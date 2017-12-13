Love FM Christmas Parade Fills the Streets of San Pedro with Holiday Happiness

Love FM held its annual Christmas Parade in San Pedro Town on Sunday, December 10th. The parade filled the main streets of San Pedro with colorful floats, amazing dance numbers, entertainment, and music.

The spectacular parade participants included Foreva Fancy Fashion Boutique, ABC Pre-School, SHINE, Black & White Restaurant Cuisine, The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, San Pedro Town Council, Ministry of Youth, The Little Dynamic Stars, People’s United Party, Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye, San Pedro Roman Catholic School, Wings, Walkaholics, San Pedro High School, Belize Tourism Board, Belize Airport Authority, Border Management Agency, Belize Rural South, Mar Alliance, San Pedro Town Library, Isla Bonita Primary School, St. Francis Xavier Credit Union, Saga Brush Community Church, Quick Stop, Love FM and Dawson’s Pit Fighter.

The parade started shortly after 7PM, from the Boca del Rio Area heading to Central Park. Many islanders gathered along the street sides of the parade route to get a good view. Leading the parade was the San Pedro Town Council and staff, along with Miss San Pedro Virginia Vasquez and Area Representative and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr. happily giving out sweets to the spectators

Following along was ABC Pre-School who as per usual brought the children’s favorite cartoon characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minni Mouse, Olaf, Sofia, and Batman greeting and taking photos with everyone. One entertainment that caught the attention of spectators was a dance number performed by SHINE Center who filled the streets with happiness and sparkle.

Organizers thank everyone who participated and made it another successful one. The Love FM Christmas Parade in San Pedro is held as part of their annual countrywide 12 Days of Christmas Celebration.

