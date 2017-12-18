ACES entertains islanders with Christmas show

Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) held their annual Christmas Show on Thursday, December 14th. A large crowd gathered at the school to delight in the entertaining program and enjoy the season’s most popular food and drinks.

At 6:30PM, host for the night, ACES Principal Amanda Burgos welcomed everyone and shared a couple words. “Thanks to everyone who supports us annually for our Christmas Show and I hope that you enjoy what the students of ACES have put together for you all,” said Burgos.

The show began with a skit illustrating the birth of Jesus performed by various students of the school. The skit was followed by a dance number by the Infant One and Two classes, who were dressed up as Santa Clauses.

The following performance saw the Standard One class delighting the crowd with another dance number, but this time they were dressed as Christmas trees. The show continued with dance performances by all the remaining classes.

ACES Christmas Show culminated with a skit that was inspired by the popular Christmas story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” After the show, Burgos once again thanked everyone who attended and wished them all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

