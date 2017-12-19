Caye Da Di Sea wins Annual San Pedro Holiday Boat Parade

For the second year in a row, Caye Da Di Sea, sponsored by Dooley Bear Adventures claimed the top prize at this year’s Holiday Lighted Boat Parade. Held on Saturday, December 16th, hundreds of spectators came out to the beach along the eastern coast of San Pedro Town to witness the traditional Christmas event. Eight colorful and creatively decorated vessels lit the parade route between Wayo’s Beach Bar and Crazy Canucks Beach Bar for a night of spectacular lights, food and $10,000 cash in giveaways.

Shortly after sunset, the boats participating in this year’s parade lined up in front of Wayo’s Beach Bar. At 6PM, onlookers flocked to the beach and docks to get a good look as the lighted boats slowly sailing across the Caribbean Sea. The creativity this year surpassed all expectations, from a Santa octopus to a Christmas themed crocodile and an angel with lit wings in honor of the late Felix Ayuso, a well-known activist on the island and the face of the San Pedro AIDS Commission.

As the boats shone brightly over the water heading south on the designated route, they passed the official viewing station located at Sandbar’s dock, where judges had their first glance at the boats. The boats then continued south towards Crazy Canucks Beach Bar, sailing in front of the Central Park were spectators cheered them up. Islanders could watch the parade from anywhere on the island on the parade route, however, a VIP option was available aboard the Island Dream Tours-YOLO boat. For a fee/donation of $100US guests aboard YOLO cruised side by side with all the participating boats enjoying the best view of the night. The VIP ticket did not only include gorgeous food and unlimited drinks, but also a chance to win some incredible prizes such as a weekend getaway to Placencia in Southern Belize with round-trip flight tickets included.

At Crazy Canucks, the vessels made a U-turn and headed back to SandBar’s dock for a second look from the judges. The panel of judges this year comprised of Tamara Sniffin, Karen Brodie, Cindy Guerrero, Madison Edwards, Erin de Santiago and Ottmar Miller. They all had their hands full as they judged for appearance, creativity, and execution of each participant.

After the parade everyone headed to the Sandbar Beachfront Hostel and Restaurant where the award ceremony was held. While the points were tallied, patrons at the restaurant enjoyed delicious food and refreshments. A few minutes before the winners were announced a 50/50 raffle was held. The lucky winner donated his prize of $600 back to the Raise Me Up charity. Mayor Daniel Guerrero congratulated everyone for keeping the tradition alive and encouraged more people to join the boat parade next year.

Master of Ceremonies Joe Chung then announced the six top winners of this year’s event. Taking sixth place along with a prize of $250 cash, $250 Captain Shark’s gift certificate and two cases of beer was Laminar Fly Fishing. In fifth place was first time entrance Hookline and Sinker sponsored by Finn’s Irish Pub and Grill. They walked away with a cash prize of $250, $250 Captain Shark’s gift certificate and two cases of beer. Fourth place prize went to Not Too Shabby sponsored by GoodWorld Trading. They won $500 cash, $250 gift certificate from Castillo’s Hardware and two cases of beer. Third place and taking home a cash prize of $1,500 was American Crocodile Educational Sanctuary (ACES) aboard Belize Celebrity Diving. Second place went to SHINE Belize sponsored by SeaStar Belize and Dive Bar who won a cash prize of $2,000.

Before the grand prize was announced, Chung announced that a total of $8,000 was raised by Island Dream Tours along with their patrons. The funds will benefit San Pedro’s children home Hope Haven and Colleen’s Kitchen at San Pedro’s Food Bank.

Following that announcement, the San Pedro AIDS Commission sponsored by Island Divers Belize was awarded the first place charity category prize of $2,000. Taking the grand prize of $3,000 and the first place for the second consecutive year was Caye Da Di Sea by Dooley Bear Adventures.

After the award ceremony, everyone was invited to stay and continue celebrating the festive Christmas season at the Sandbar Restaurant. Organizers would like to thank and congratulate all participants and winners of the year’s parade. They would like to acknowledge the Hol Chan Marine Reserve and the Belize Tourism Board for assisting with the cash prizes, as well as all the sponsors who made the event this year another successful holiday treat.

