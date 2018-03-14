Island Invasion launch party takes over San Pedro

King of the Island Promotions once again brought the party to San Pedro Town with their Island Invasion ‘Launch Party’ extravaganza on Friday, March 9th and Saturday, March 10th. The anticipated party held at Fido’s Restaurant and Bar reeled in both island residents and visitors alike for a night of great dancing with some of the best DJs in Belize.

The event featured a premier line up of DJs including DJ Debbie, DJ Dalla, DJ Jago, DJ Chabo, DJ Odyssey, and DJ Biggz. The crowd inside Fido’s began arriving shortly after 11PM filling every corner of the dance floor. Everyone danced the night away on Friday and repeated the fun on Saturday to once again boogie to the best summer hits in dancehall, hip-hop, latin, and of course punta and reggaeton. Throughout the night, there were fabulous giveaways and many lucky winners won cash prizes. Both the main bar and the VIP lounge served cold cocktails and beers to compliment the upscale party mood. The event went near the break of dawn.

King of the Island Promotions would like to thank everyone who made it out to enjoy both shows. Special thanks go to event sponsors: Belikin Beer, Belikin Light, Tropic Air, Smart, San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi, The San Pedro Sun, Coral Cable Vision and Caye Bytes, LC Distributors, and Nook Restaurant and Cocktail Boutique.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS