San Pedro celebrates Easter with beach parties galore

San Pedro once again saw lots of parties along its beaches during this year’s festivities. Thousands of residents and visitors arrived by air and water taxi to the island ready for some major fun. Under the hot sun during the day and in the cool of the night, revelers had the time of their lives enjoying the refreshing waters, food and drinks, contests and the best in music by local and international deejays.

After 24 hours without alcohol in observation of ‘Dry Friday’, midnight brought Jaguars Temple Nightclub’s third edition of Easter Glow Madness. There were many giveaways, including glow gear, as well a light show and excellent music by DJ Debbie, DJ Smallz, DJ Fast and Aktion 1 Sounds.

Saturday, March 31st continued after midday, with several beachfront establishments hosting all-day-beach parties. Partygoers enjoyed the two-day Easter Extravaganza at Holiday Hotel’s beach, where they enjoyed Svedka Vokda promotional drinks and the best music from DJ Karlo and international DJ Capone. During the second day of the jamboree, a large crowd gathered for a laser light show and tons of giveaways. Lucky winners walked away with gift baskets, and gift certificates for sunset cruises, massages and dining at prestigious restaurants, among others. The party continued until the early hours of Monday, April 2nd, with the best of hip-hop, Latin, reggaeton and house music.

Security was tight as the San Pedro Police Department deployed police officers across the island. No major incidents were registered during this year’s Easter festivities, and authorities considered it a safe 2018 Easter weekend on Ambergris Caye.

