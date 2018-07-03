Ivy Queen to headline the 2018 Costa Maya Festival!

The International Costa Maya Festival committee has confirmed that the legendary Ivy Queen will be headlining the 2018 stage on Saturday, August 4th.

Martha Ivelisse Pesante Rodríguez – Ivy Queen – is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, actress and record producer. Referred to as the Queen of Reggaeton, Ivy Queen’s music focuses on themes of female empowerment, infidelity, and relationships.

Her vibrant stage presence, strong vocals and original sound will make for an incredible concert on Saturday, August 4th. The songstress will be performing some of her best hits, including “Yo Quiero Bailar”, “La Vida Es Asi”, “Pobre Corazon”, “Tuya Yo Soy”, “Dime” and much more!

The festival is being planned for August 2nd through the 4th, with opening ceremonies and cultural performances taking place on Thursday, August 2nd. The anticipated international pageant will move to Friday, August 3rd.

All eight countries have confirmed their participation: Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama. Noche Internacional, headlined by Ivy Queen, is on Saturday, August 4th.

More details will be shared as they become available.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS