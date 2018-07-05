Costa Maya Festival Presents: Miss Guatemala

The International Costa Maya Festival 2018 is coming together, and organizers are happy to announce the first candidate for the fabulous Reina de la Costa Maya pageant!

Hilary Dhianette Castillo Cumings is proud to represent her beloved country of Guatemala. The 26-year-old Architecture and Interior Design student enjoys volunteer work, and when she isn’t organizing events, she loves to dance, garden and catch up on her studies.

The pageant will be held at the festival grounds inside the Hon. Louis Sylvester Sporting Complex in “La Isla Bonita”, San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize. Delegates from Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama will all be on stage with her on Friday, August 3rd, vying for the coveted title of Miss Costa Maya International. The title is currently held by Belize’s very own Michelle Estrella Nuñez. Hosts for this year’s pageant will be Daedra Haylock and the ever-effusive Eiden Salazar Jr.

Intermission performances will be done by Grupo Crash from El Salvador. After the winner is announced, the after party will be headlined by Belize’s very own Chico Ramos. He will be accompanied by Sweet Pain band, so get ready for some amazing Belizean soca and punta!

There has been a change in schedule for the festival, with the pageant moving up a day. Thursday August 2nd will feature the official opening ceremonies, as well as pageant preliminaries.

Entertainment will be provided by Ballet Folklorico De Quintana Roo, Charikanari Dance Group of San Pedro, Belize and Grupo Crash from El Salvador. After the preliminaries and official stage events, the Youth Connection Band, alongside Ernestine Carballo and Dawgy and DJ Patron will lead the after-party.

Saturday August 4th – Noche Internacional – features the amazing headliner Ivy Queen. The Queen of Reggaeton will be on the island performing her greatest hits. Also on stage will be the Garifuna Collective, Grupo Crash and Tagg International.

Stay tuned for more details, including ticket prices, sales venues and more!

