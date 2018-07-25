Reina de la Costa Maya 2018 delegates begin arriving on Ambergris Caye

Miss Mexico, Miss Honduras and Miss Guatemala have all touched down on Ambergris Caye ready to begin preparations for the Reina de la Costa Maya pageant. Arriving first on the 9:40AM Maya Island Air flight was Cynthia de la Vega, of Mexico. She welcomed Miss Honduras Mary Cardona – who arrived shortly after, and alongside reigning queen Michelle Nuñez, the delegates awaited Miss Guatemala at the Maya Island Air waiting lounge.

They posed happily for photos, snapping away their own videos and photos for Instagram, Snapchat and even Facebook.

Guests awaiting their flights took their chance for photos as well.

At 10:50AM, the last contestant for the morning arrivals, Hilary Cumings, Miss Guatemala landed.

After a quick photo shoot, they were loaded up on the classic red Ramon’s Village Resort golf carts and whisked away to their rooms.

Ramon’s Village is the grand sponsor for the pageant, having hosted the ladies every year since the international pageant began in earnest. Accompanied by Michelle Nuñez, Cynthia, Mary and Hilary will return to Maya Island Air to welcome the remaining delegates from Costa Rica (Adriana Alvarado), El Salvador (Naydin Renderos), Panama (Emigdielys Batista) and Belize (Marcia Moody). The Costa Maya Festival Committee regrets to inform that this year, there will be no contestant from Nicaragua.

The Reina de la Costa Maya Pageant will be held on Friday, August 3rd of this year, and will be hosted by Daedra Haylock and Eiden Salazar Jr. Pageant preliminaries will be held on Opening Night, Thursday, August 2nd. An after-party will take place with the fantastic sounds of Belize’s very own, Chico Ramos, and he will be accompanied by Sweet Pain band. Of course, another hotly anticipated evening is International Night, August 4th. The fabulous sounds of songstress Ivy Queen will be filling the arena, and you do NOT want to miss this event!

Season passes for Adults is $120 and Children $70. Thursday – Opening Night/ Pageant Preliminaries: Adults $20, Children $10. Friday – International Costa Maya Pageant: Adults $50, Children $30. Saturday – International Night/Ivy Queen: Adults $70, Children $40. Sunday – Festival at the Field: Free

The International Costa Maya Festival would not be possible without the assistance of generous sponsors. Grand Sponsors: Belize Tourism Board (BTB), Hon. Manuel Heredia Jr., Ramon’s Village Resort, San Pedro Town Council. Diamond Sponsors: Chamberlain Consulting, Designing Solutions, Jose Luis Zapata Photography. Platinum Sponsors: Belize Border Management, Channel 5 Belize. Gold Sponsors: Reef Radio, Ambergris Today, The San Pedro Sun, National Institute of Culture and History (NICH). Silver Sponsors: Belize Airport Authority, Karen Brodie Photography, Maya Island Air, Hitz 100.7/Oye FM, Wine de Vine. Bronze: Grand Caribe Belize, Toucan Gift Shops. Friends: Kay Brown, Castillo’s Hardware, Pete’s Enterprises, RefriTech, Wally’s Electrical, Wayo’s. Hotel Sponsors: Blue Tang Inn, Caribbean Villas, Holiday Hotel, Matachica Resort & Spa, Nellie’s Property Management, Sunbreeze Hotel, Sunbreeze Suites, Ocean Tides Beach Resort, Victoria House, Lina Point Resort, Del Rio Hotel. Pageant Sponsors: Alejandra Gomez Beauty Clinic, Poco Loco’s, Caprice Restaurant @Holiday Hotel, El Fogon, Elvi’s Kitchen, Island Dream Tours, Mahogany Bay Village, Mambo Café @Matachica Resort, Nook Restaurant, Pineapples Restaurant, Rain Restaurant, Secret Paradise Bar & Grill, Star Island Fantasy, The Candle Garden, Wild Mango’s Restaurant.

